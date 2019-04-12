The entrance to Valhalla Primary School. File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has tasked social workers and the police to test the fitness of 23 pupils to testify in court in the case of a teacher who allegedly sexually assaulted them. The 55-year-old Valhalla Primary School Afrikaans teacher was arrested after pupils claimed he had touched them inappropriately since June last year.

Social workers will compile a report that will be used to determine if all 23 pupils could give testimonial evidence against the teacher in court.

Parents sat and watched from the gallery as the teacher walked to the dock to face sexual assault charges that he pleaded not guilty to.

They were unhappy when the court granted him R8000 bail in February; they felt the case was serious and he should have been kept in police custody.

The court instructed the teacher to return to court on June28, when the State was expected to announce it’s readiness for the trial to begin.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse spokesperson Ngaa Murombedzi, who was in court, said it was important for a case of such magnitude to be followed to ensure that justice was served.

“We hope that the State will expedite this trial to ensure justice for the several victims. We will be monitoring and attending the trial throughout, ultimately expecting a strong sentence that will reflect that we as South African society will not tolerate the abuse of our school children any longer.

“There have been a lot of cases recently where teachers and staff have been sexually and physically abusing the most vulnerable of targets - the children they have been tasked to educate and protect, and the first of these was already one too many.

“It is extremely maddening that quite a few of the accused’s colleagues seem to have had knowledge of his crimes, yet they did not report their suspicions to the SAPS.

“We need to see these people brought to justice for their failure to report,” she said.

