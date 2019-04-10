Pretoria - Stevens Mokgalapa has often been quoted as saying he is an executive mayor who wants to be seen to be out and about. The Tshwane mayor has also said service delivery was vital to him. He therefore should take harsh action after one of “his” buses was stopped taking 167 pupils to school last Friday.

Worrying images of the extremely overloaded Tshwane Bus Service’s 99-passenger carrier emerged on social media.

MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Lynn Senkubuge said she was shocked and described the incident as “horrific” and “daring death”.

Senkubuge emphasised the city’s commitment to road safety and in the strongest terms condemned the overloading of the metro buses.

She called on community members to stop pressuring drivers to allow additional passengers on city buses.

Senkubuge said the driver had been called in to account for his “despicable and dangerous” conduct.

MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane urged parents to make sure that buses taking their children to school were safe. But parents can only do so much.

There is sometimes no way of knowing that children are being transported in unsafe conditions, and parents just have to trust the man or woman behind the wheel.

The metro bus services have not been the most reliable over the years, but remains one of the most used public transport modes in the capital.

But the city council still owes it to the thousands who use the service to ensure it is in top condition at all times. The horrors of school transport in the country are well publicised, with many observers critical of the manner in which the bundles of joy are transported to school and back home.

You will remember a taxi driver who was arrested after he was caught transporting 49 schoolchildren in a 16-seater minibus taxi between KwaZulu-Natal’s Mooi River and Estcourt.

In February, a Nelson Mandela Bay minibus taxi driver was arrested after a video emerged of him transporting 46 children and two adults.

There was once an incident in which a taxi driver was fined R500 for cramming 38 children into a 16-seater.

This is the same amount that would be given to a motorist talking on the phone while driving, or parking illegally. Where does the law draw the line?

The City of Tshwane, and Mokgalapa as the man in the driving seat of the metro, should use the bus driver to set an example that no one can gamble with lives and get away with it.

To those who use the metro buses, or trusts them to transport their children, this is a matter of life and death.

Providing safe public transport is as important as the provision of water, free wi-fi, electricity, waste management and other basic services that are the responsibility of local government.

Mokgalapa should put his money where his mouth is and show that service delivery is his only responsibility.

* Mudzuli is Pretoria News assistant editor. He writes in a personal capacity.

Pretoria News