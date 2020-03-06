Queenswood school stabbing: Affected learners to receive counselling

Pretoria - Counselling will be given to affected learners at Nellie Swart Primary School in Queenswood following a stabbing incident involving two Grade 7 learners at a tuck shop on Wednesday morning. Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “Officials have already been dispatched to the school to offer counselling to all affected by the alleged incident. “We strongly condemn any acts of learner misconduct, which seeks to undermine the dignity of both learners and educators.” Mabona said the department had identified learner discipline as one of its priorities. He said following the incident “the school immediately intervened and the educators cleaned the wound of the victim and put antibiotics on with gauze and a plaster.

“We can also confirm that the school tried to call the parents of the victim, however, the phone rang unanswered.”

He said the two learners had been suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing.

School governing body chairperson Thapelo Rantho said: “We call upon parents to play a significant role and assist our schools to instil discipline in and outside school hours.”

He also urged all learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools and implored them to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment.

“We remain committed to providing functional schools and discourage any form of misconduct that seeks to compromise the delivery of quality teaching and learning at the school.

“Schools are encouraged to pro-actively identify learner misconduct; the principals are empowered by the school safety policy to call the police to conduct impromptu search- and-seizure operations to curb learner misconduct.

“They may prevent illegal substances, such as drugs, alcohol and weapons at schools because these pose a threat to the safe and supportive environment under which learners are to be taught.”

He said the department would continue to closely monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, one of the parents has said they would still consider opening a negligence case as she was not happy with the way in which the matter had been handled.

School governing body members were also concerned at the time that had passed before they were informed of the matter.

Pretoria News