Queues at Tshwane varsities as students cry foul over online systems









Pretoria - Students at institutions of higher learning in the city were this week queuing in large numbers for registration, saying they failed to navigate online systems. Despite many universities moving their registration process online and encouraging students to use that channel rather than queuing at campuses, many complained that the system remained difficult to use. Nelrie Bernadie said that despite having acquired two qualifications through Unisa, she still battled to use the online system. She said she had travelled from Thabazimbi, in Limpopo, as she could find no joy with the system, nor when she attempted to call the institution. “We couldn’t get anything done; so we decided we might as well come and stand here for help. The course we’re looking for isn’t loaded either,” she said. “The Unisa online system needs an upgrade because not all the degrees are there. Silly mistakes occur. For instance, it says I haven’t completed any courses.”

Mmpalwa Manabele said she found it difficult to select her modules online and with no way to get help when calling the institution, she decided to go to the campus.

However, the university’s Edgar Rathelele maintained that the online registration system was delivering as expected.

He said this was evidenced by the fact that 75% of students had been able to submit their registrations online to date.

He said that although there were “minor down-times” owing to the system handling high volumes of transactions, technical teams were consistently monitoring the system and reacting swiftly whenever it went off-line.

He said another problem experienced by prospective students was that they did not complete the application forms.

“In such cases the system does not allow them to complete their registration until such issues are dealt with by the student.

“Students are requested to first sort out matters preventing them from registering online,” Rathelele said.

There were also queues at the Tshwane University of Technology’s main campus in Pretoria West.

Despite that, spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said that the registration process at the institution was going smoothly.

De Ruyter said students had been advised to report to the institution on the dates indicated in the official letters they received to ensure that they did not have to queue in the heat for unnecessarily long periods of time.

“For two days last week, the huge influx of traffic on the online application portal slowed the system down quite a bit,” he said.

“However the problem has been resolved and the system is running at full speed.

“At this stage there is still availability at the faculty of economics and finance, the faculty of science - especially in health sciences, the faculty of engineering and the built environment, a number of diploma courses at the faculty of information and communication technology, as well as education,” De Ruyter said.

Meanwhile, Nyiko Nkuna of the EFF Student Command at the university said the organisation had rejected the online system as students from Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape and Limpopo were still forced to make their way to campuses to sort out their registrations.

Nkuna said that they were in talks with the university’s management as the system used should have been prepared for the large number of students that would be seeking space to study.

“We are simply calling for walk-ins to be allowed as not all students have data or access to gadgets,” Nkuna said. “Some (students) come from rural areas, and that needs to be taken into account,” he said.

Pretoria News