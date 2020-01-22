De Kock will lead a youthful team against the world champions with five uncapped players Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Janneman Malan and Kyle Verreynne included in the 15-man squad.
Du Plessis was surprisingly left out of the squad altogether despite averaging 67.83 in ODI cricket over the past 12 months.
The other major omission from the ODI squad is fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. The 24-year-old is undoubtedly part of the plans for the next World Cup, but will continue his soul searching for a few more weeks after being banned for the final Test at the Wanderers this week.
The composition of the squad is a clear sign that the selectors are looking to move on from the 2019 World Cup disaster and begin the preparations for 2023 in India. And it is De Kock that has been tasked with leading the team down this exciting path.