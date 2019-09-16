Moloto Road, links Gauteng with Mpumalanga and Limpopo. Government has spent million of a feasibility study for the alternative Moloto Rail Development Corridor Project. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretorai - It has cost the taxpayers to the tune of R17million to undertake a feasibility study into the development of the Moloto Rail Corridor Project, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said. In a written response to a parliamentary question, Mbalula said R10199673 was spent in the 2013-14 financial year and R7 680 457 in the 2014-15 one on the feasibility study that was concluded in October 2014.

The project - which involves building a railway along the dangerous R573 Moloto Road to ferry commuters between Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng - has been in the pipeline over the past few years.

In 2016, it was reported that South Africa had signed a co-operation agreement with the People’s Republic of China to build the Moloto Rail Development Corridor.

Mbalula said the feasibility study on the Moloto Rail Corridor project was undertaken in terms of Treasury Regulations and the Public Private Partnership Guidelines.

“The feasibility study considered the main axis of commuter movements in the study area along the R573 Moloto Road and R568 serving the numerous settlements located between Moloto village and the Siyabuswa area,” he said.

“The feasibility study came to the conclusion that the preferred solution is a 117km Rapid Rail line on the line-haul section, a fleet of 226 40-seater buses to provide the feeder and distribution services and 46 train sets to reduce the current four hours peak to two hours at operating speeds of 120km/* on a Cape gauge network,” Mbalula said.

The department had appointed a consortium with SMEC as lead consultant and transportation expert, Deloitte as financial experts and DLA Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr as legal experts with assistance from environmental experts SiVest and Demacon as demographics, mapping and economics experts.

The minister said the feasibility study was endorsed in October 2014.

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was directed to submit an application to the National Treasury for funding considerations.

He stated that the feasibility study had not been made public.

“Access can be requested via the provision of the Promotion of Access to Information Act.”

Mbalula said the construction and design of the Moloto Corridor Rail project would start once funding was secured following reprioritisation within the government.

He also said rapid rail provided the most feasible long-term solution to address the transport challenges being experienced in the Moloto corridor.

“For the department to pursue the implementation of the Moloto Rail Corridor project, funding will have to be reprioritised within government.

“The construction of the rail line can only be undertaken once the detailed design of the rail line has been concluded and the required funding has been secured for construction,” he said.

Mbalula also said no funding had been transferred to the transport departments in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo for the development of the project.

However, seven public engagements in the form of Imbizos were conducted with the Siyabuswa, KwaMhlanga, Moloto and surrounding communities.

“These were conducted as part of providing progress on the planned Moloto Rail Project and the overall exposure of service delivery by government and the Department of Transport’s public entities.

The department did not spend any money on hosting of the public engagements as the costs were covered by the SA National Road Agency, Road Accident Fund and Prasa.

Pretoria News