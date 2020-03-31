R1bn Tshwane irregular spending claims are lies - DA

Pretoria - City of Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa has come under criticism from the DA following his public utterance that “irregular expenditure in the City has skyrocketed to R1billion”. He made the statement during a media briefing last Thursday, adding that fruitless and wasteful expenditure increased by approximately 30% from R64million to R89m. The figures were drawn from the auditor-general report for the 2018/19 financial year, he said. “The report is consistent with other reports we have received in the past 48 hours. For instance, while the City has received an unqualified audit, irregular expenditure has skyrocketed”, as did fruitless and wasteful expenditure. Reacting to the statement, DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams called on Nawa “to stay clear of political duels”. His comments regarding increased irregular expenditure were “reckless” and showed he was “misinformed”, Williams said.

“He failed to acknowledge that the City under the DA-led administration recently received an unqualified audit report from the auditor-general.”

Williams praised the work done by the DA, saying it rid the city of illegal contracts since taking over in 2016.

Such contracts, he said, were entered into by the ANC, and included the Peu smart-meter electricity, Tshwane Broadband and Moipone Fleet.

These contracts contributed to the City’s irregular expenditure, he said.

“It is quite ironic how someone who ran two failed ANC municipalities into the ground can boldly cast doubt on the state of the City of Tshwane’s finances. By spreading these lies, Nawa is insulting the very municipal officials he is supposed to be leading,” Williams said.

Nawa previously served as mayor of the West Rand district municipality under the ANC.

During the media briefing he said that within four days in office he had unlocked the upgrading of the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant.

The upgrading would ensure that Hammanskraal residents were finally provided with clean drinking water.

Williams responded: “Dear Mr Nawa, the DA-led administration had already awarded a R250m tender for the refurbishment of the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant.

“One would hope that Nawa is aware that the problems at the City of Tshwane are due to the ANC’s political game-playing and not administrative issues.”

Nawa was announced as the head of municipal administration last Monday, together with nine other administrators to take charge of the metro.

