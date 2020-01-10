R1m reward for info on N4 cash-in-transit heist - SBV









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Strengthening their hand against cash-in-transit (CIT) heists, security firm SBV has offered a whopping R1 million for information on a brazen heist that occurred on January 7 on the N4 near Bronkhorstspruit. Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said: “Four occupants of the security vehicle were forcefully taken out of the vehicle after it was rammed off the road by a sedan.” An unknown number of suspects armed with rifles took undisclosed amounts of money before speeding off in three vehicles, while the car they used to ram the cash van was left burning. Muridili said no injuries were reported and the suspects were still at large. SBV was responding to questions on how the incidents have been plaguing them and other security companies, with 2019 showing a significant spike in the heists, forcing companies to review their security measures, and forcing a bolder approach from SAPS.

“SBV thoroughly investigates all incidents, identifying potential gaps and constantly refining processes in response to potential adaptations in CIT perpetrators modus operandi and technology application.

“SBV prioritises the training in, and adherence to, procedures related to all aspects of its business.

"All employees complete rigorous training and are trained to follow standard operating procedures."

The security company has vowed to take an even stronger stance against CIT heists in 2020.

“It’s not about the amount of cash that was stolen, but rather about SBV’s commitment to fighting crime.

“The reward for information is up to R1 million, depending on the value of information provided. Also, by being active in pursuing the perpetrators, SBV believes that future heists can be prevented." it said.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said on-going CIT robberies were “cause for concern.”

“There was a lull for a little while and it now seems the gangs are back. We’ve had several attacks on cash vans over recent weeks.”

Abramjee said SBV was one company "really pro-active in fighting the gangs, but it seems they are also increasingly being targeted".

“SBV is down the list on the number of times they get robbed. But the increase is cause for concern.”

Abramjee welcomed the reward and said “someone, somewhere, somehow knows something of this and other gangs.”

He appealed to the public to blow the whistle on the robbers “and remember you can pass on information confidentially”.He said tip-offs were effective.

Abramjee, who is also vice-president of CrimeStoppers International (CSI), said rewards assisted in getting criminals behind bars.

“But, we must make it our civil and moral duty to pass on information. Let it not be only about money. Let’s cleanse our streets of these gangrenous criminals.”

He said there appeared to be an increase in violent crime and “robbers want to cash in after the holiday period". It was worrying, he added.

Meanwhile, eight suspects appeared in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after they were stopped in their tracks on Monday while allegedly planning to commit an armed robbery in the George area.

David Ndamase, 58, Luthando Bartman, 35, Nicolas Tyali, 65, Sakhekile Manga, 27, Sicelo Dyani, 35, Sivuyile Bathembu, 37, Siyabulela Mabuya, 44, Vuyo Mjwango, 43, were arrested in Thembalethu following an intelligence-driven operation executed by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team assisted by the George cluster crime-combating task team.

The team pounced on the group, which was allegedly on its way to commit a CIT robbery in an Isuzu bakkie that was reported stolen at Khayelitsha.

The vehicle was intercepted in Qhaw Street in Thembalethu and a search of the vehicle uncovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition, which will be subjected to forensic analysis to determine any links to other crimes.

The group has been charged with conspiracy to commit an armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The case has been postponed to January 15 for a bail application.

All eight accused remain in police custody.

Pretoria News