R200 000 compensation battle after 'assault' at Voortrekker Monument festival









SHIMANE MAKOPO is demanding R200 000 after being assaulted, allegedly by security guards, during the annual Homecoming Africa Festival at the Voortrekker Monument in September. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Homecoming Events is embroiled in a compensation fight with a man who claims to have been assaulted by security personnel at one of its gigs in the city last year. In a letter which the Pretoria News has seen, Shimane Makopo’s lawyer is demanding R200 000 on his behalf from the events management company. He claimed three security guards assaulted him during the annual Homecoming Africa Festival on September 28 last year. The three-day festival takes place at the Voortrekker Monument and is sponsored by the City of Tshwane. Makopo alleged he was assaulted by security personnel without any provocation.

They used their hands, feet and batons, the 37-year-old said.

He said he sustained injuries to the head and mid-section upper body.

Makopo also claimed his eyes were swollen, he had laceration to his elbows and knees and sustained a cracked lip.

As a result, he said he was unable to see for four days and his right eye hadn’t fully healed to this day.

He was subsequently taken to Pretoria West Folateng Hospital for treatment.

Homecoming Events managing director Katlego Malatji acknowledged the letter received on December 12.

He said he had been given 30 days to compensate, which had since lapsed.

But Malatji said the victim was more than welcome to go the legal route as they would not comply as his story had a lot of inconsistencies.

In addition, he said Makopo was merely trying to extort money from them.

Makopo said: “I was assaulted at the VIP area by their security. I alerted them and we had a meeting and they promised to compensate me, but they haven’t responded and I feel they took advantage hence I went to the lawyers.”

Part of the letter served to the company read: “We hold instructions to inform you that our client has suffered damages in the sum of R200 000 as a result of the wrongful assault which violated his constitutional right to dignity and security of a person without a just cause.

“Our instructions are to demand, as we hereby do, the payment of the sum of R200 000, being compensation for damages suffered by our client within 30 days of receipt of this letter of demand, failing which we hold instruction to institute legal proceedings against yourself without any further notice, the cost which shall be borne by yourself.”

Pretoria News