Pretoria - A high jump event which went wrong for a 14-year-old learner of Bushbuckridge High School in Mpumalanga is the subject of a R2 million in damages claim against the MEC for Education in that province. The mother of the learner, who cannot be identified due to his age, is blaming the school for her son’s injuries. He severely injured his hip and femur during the jump when he landed on hard ground.

The mother stated in papers before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that her son was a trained runner and not a high jumper. According to her, the athletics teacher, however, forced him to participate in the high jump event as there were not enough participants in this category.

The unemployed mother said the pupils had to take part in an athletic competition on February 8, 2014, against other schools at the Mapulaneng College.

Her son represented his school and was entered into the competition as a runner.

But on the day of the event he was told that he could no longer partake in the running event, but that he would be a high jumper. His mother said he had he had never taken part in this type of event before.

She explained in her court documents how he was supposed to jump over a horizontal metal pole which was placed a few metres above the ground level on two vertical poles. She said the teacher forced him to withdraw from the running event, for which he had trained, and made him do the high jump.

Her son fell on the ground while trying to do the jump. The mother said the standard huge sponge or cushion on which these athletes normally landed was not under the poles on this particular day.

Her son had to be rushed to hospital, where he was treated.

She said she never gave consent for her child to take part in the high jump event.

She said the school had a duty to provide a safe environment for the learners and to ensure they were safe when they took part in sporting events. She said as this was a public school, it fell under the control and authority of the Education Department, which was ultimately liable to her. The mother said this was especially so as the child was injured during school hours and during a school event.

She said that as a result of the school’s negligence, she had to pay for her son’s medical treatment and hospital costs. Doctors had also warned that he will need more medical treatment.

Apart from this, she said, he is now permanently walking with a limp.

She claimed R1.6 million on behalf of her son and, among others, R250 000 for the occupational and physiotherapy he had to receive, as well as R50 000 in transport fees to and from his appointments.

The Education Department denied liability and said the incident occurred at the Mapulaneng College. It said that if there was no mattress under the high jumping poles that day, it was the fault of the host - the college.

Judge Lettie Molopa-Sethosa transferred the case to the Mbombela division of the High Court, as it is closer to the home of the mother.

Pretoria News