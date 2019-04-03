A file picture of the mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga helping construction workers during his oversight visit to the Jean Avenue sinkhole in Centurion. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The City will allocate a R30 million contingency budget to deal with unexpected sinkholes that often trouble the Centurion community. Executive mayor Stevens Mok­galapa said the City could not afford to be caught off-guard by these natural disasters that often hit Centurion hard.

He said the R30m would be used to deal with new and current sinkholes within the 2019/2020 financial year if heavy rains again wreak havoc in the community.

He said at least 27 sinkholes needing attention had been identified.

However, the sinkhole near the corner of John Vorster Drive and Southdowns had been prioritised.

Mokgalapa said: “Some of these sinkholes are in private properties and the owners have insurance for that.

“However, as a City, we are saying this is a contingency plan because we want to be ready to deal with these natural catastrophes.

“When all is said and done we want to say we have been able to deal with sinkholes because we planned for them, even though they are a natural disaster that can occur without warning.

“It was through listening to people that I realised that these sinkholes are a very big problem to the people of Centurion.

"After a meeting with residents, we realised that we needed to have a plan and be prepared.”

Meanwhile, as he did last week, Mokgalapa committed the City to laying a concrete slab over the polluted Centurion lake, at a cost of R30m.

“Execution is very important to me because I want our people to know that the City of Tshwane is responsible, accountable, trustworthy and action driven,” he said.

