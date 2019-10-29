R500 000 claim after son shot by SAPS in Diepsloot









Thandeka Gama. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The mother of a child who was hit by a bullet while SAPS officers were dispersing protesters in Diepsloot is now claiming R500 000 in damages from the Ministry of Police. During the protest in 2015, police officers hit the then 3-year-old boy in the face when they fired rubber bullets at the protesters. Siyabonga Gama was playing next to his neighbour’s house with his friend when the police opened fire at protesters during a land-grab protest. Siyabonga was hit above the eye, and had it been lower, he may not have been alive today. His mother Thandeka Gama instituted the claim in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, where witnesses testified about the protests that day.

She said she was at work on January 30, 2015, when riots broke out during the morning. She left her toddler with her mother and the child was playing at the neighbour’s house with his friend.

The neighbour, Nozuko Madala, said she was outside her shack that morning looking for her daughter when a police officer opened fire at the protesters.

Siyabonga, who was hit on the forehead, bled profusely, and paramedics rushed him to Tembisa Hospital.

Gama is blaming the police for her son’s injuries and said they acted negligently by simply firing rubber bullets without checking who could be in the line of fire. She said the police had a duty to protect innocent bystanders, especially the children who were playing in the area.

Warrant Officer Daniel Mavimbela, who fired the shot, was arrested and charged with public violence. It is not known what happened to the charges.

Gama said her child has suffered severe emotional as well as physical trauma and he is battling to come to terms with what had happened that day.

He is now 8 years old. The incident happened a few days before his 4th birthday.

His mother said he was battling at school and also has nightmares about his encounter with the police.

Social workers at the Teddy Bear Clinic in Krugersdorp intervened shortly after the child was discharged from hospital. They had several sessions of counselling with him to try to assist him to come to terms with his trauma.

It was recommended that he continue with his therapy to try to address his fear of policemen.

Gama said she was frantic when she heard her son had been shot.

“He did not deserve this. I now want justice for my child,” she told the Pretoria News.

The police are defending the claim and said that the police officer who fired the shot acted reasonably in light of the circumstances.

They said that the protest had already turned violent before they were called to the scene.

The protesters blocked the route with burning tyres, stones and rocks and prevented the public who did not want to protest from going to work.

The SAPS said that when they got to the scene, the protesters threw bricks and other dangerous objects at them.

They said it was necessary for them to fire rubber bullets to forcefully disperse the crowd and thus to prevent further damage or injuries. According to them they did warn the public to remain indoors.

The incident was sparked by an attempted land grab by some people, who wanted to erect shacks on land on the side of the R511.

Things apparently got out of hand when they were told that it was private property and when they were prevented from invading the land.

Meanwhile, the civil trial continues.

Pretoria News