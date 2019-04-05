MENLYN Park Shopping Centre general manager Olive Ndebele with Elvis Mathale and Nyiko Mhlongo, both 4, at George Mukhari Academic Hospital during the handing over of the R52 000 donation to the Smile Foundation. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - More children with facial anomalies will get to wear a smile - thanks to a R52 000 donation from Menlyn Park Shopping Centre. Among them is 4-year-old Nyiko Mhlongo, who has had three unsuccessful soft palate operations. Her mother Rivonia Seale from Limpopo said her daughter was born with a cleft lip and palate.

“The first operation was done in 2015; they did a hard palate. In 2016 and in 2017 they did a soft palate operation and it tore. In 2018 they did another soft palate and it tore too, until they decided to give her a break, and they are going to do another one.”

The mother was hopeful the operation would change her daughter’s life. “I’m happy because she will soon go to school even though she can’t speak properly because it also affects her speech. I’m hoping and praying that all goes well,” she said.

Menlyn Park general manager Olive Ndebele handed the money to the Smile Foundation at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, where the operations would be taking place.

The shopping centre was able to raise the money during the festive season when customers bought Disney plushies at Menlyn’s Christmas Out of This World campaign activities.

Ndebele said: “During the festive season we run, among others, the Smile Foundation campaign which gives customers an opportunity to purchase a Minnie or a Mickey for R50.

“Those funds are then donated to the Smile Foundation. We started with this campaign in 2016.”

Smile Foundation chief executive Hedley Lewis said with the funds raised throughout the years, children from 11 academic hospitals across the country had benefited. Lewis said four children would be able to smile because of the donation.

