Gareth Pahl of Hi-Risk Unit security company, which patrols the Fort Klapperkop Nature Reserve, a crime hot spot. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

SECURITY will be improved at crime-ridden Fort Klapperkop Nature Reserve following the injection of R2 million. According to Cedric Thenga from the City of Tshwane’s nature conservation department, R7m will be ploughed into all seven regional nature reserves and resorts around the city.

Apart from Fort Klapperkop, the mo- ney will be used to fix the perimeter fence at Ga-Mothakga Recreation Resort in Atteridgeville, infrastructure at Groenkloof Nature Reserve and security features at Bronkies Nature reserve in Bronkhorstspruit.

Thenga said Fort Klapperkop would be getting the lion’s share from the injection because of its rife violent crimes, and the fact that many people used it because it was close to residential areas.

Thenga said there was a protocol to be followed, and they had to wait for the financial year to end in order to allocate money.

“What matters now is that we have a budget and that the people in the city will enjoy the resorts in peace without losing their belongings and fearing for their lives.”

Ward 59 councillor Shaun Wilkinson, who has dedicated much of his time to making the nature reserve crime free and peaceful, said an average of 30 incidents were reported each month at the nature reserve.

He said these ranged from muggings to scenes akin to the Wild West when private security officers and brazen criminals had each other in the crosshairs.

Wilkinson said he had managed to secure international investment from Britain to add to the security features. “At this point I’d like to keep it mum because we might give our intelligence and modus operandi away to the criminals. But what I can say is that we are going to hit where it hurts the most,” he said.

Wilkinson added that activities would be brought in to the park, and developments such as viewing decks and food trucks would be good news for the area.

“It will generate income that will, in turn, be reinvested in the site.”

Besides viewing decks, the plan also included monthly markets on various sites around Fort Klapperkop. Wilkinson said the fort needed to generate an income.

The R2m will go towards installing floodlights in and around the nature reserve, upgrading and beefing up the perimeter fences, and maintaining the already installed boom gates.

In addition, more security guards would be deployed at the reserve, who would patrol the reserve at all times.

The reserve had already implemented visiting hours from 5.30am to 7pm in summer and 6am to 6pm in winter. Thenga said that in addition, visitors would have to sign a register and have their vehicles searched before and after entry.

“Proper viewing points, more parking bays, cleaning the curbs and graffiti, and turning it into a proper reserve with animals will make it an even better tourist attraction,” he said.