R70 million Centurion school gets nod after major fix

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Education has maintained that the Centurion Primary School is structurally sound and safe for learners. The department was responding to concerns over the safety of the R70 million state-of-the-art school, after it was found that a block of classes could no longer be used after they were discovered falling apart. Overcrowding at the school has also been a problem, and learners were moved to share other classes. Some of the learners had to share with other classes because half the school’s ceiling had collapsed. The structural joints of a block of classes had also shifted.

DA spokesperson for education in the province Khume Ramulifho and local councillor Peter Sutton conducted an oversight visit to the school in January.

The department said it had sent a team shortly after the problems were brought to its attention.

Steve Mabona, the department's spokesperson, said following an inspection carried out by the contractor and professional team on January 29, they had deduced a number of possible causes for the structural problems at the school.

Mabona said that with regards to the ceiling, they had found that some of the boards were not in good condition.

“Some of these boards were broken and loose because the number of ceiling screws used was insufficient, general material failure and also bad workmanship are to blame.

“Vandalism due to learners kicking balls against the ceiling is another cause.

“What has been done so far is that all the affected ceilings have been replaced and ceiling screws were spaced closer.”

Problems of malfunctioning windows and handles were identified, also said to be due to poor workmanship and installation, but had been addressed.

Mabona said that according to structural engineers, it appeared that the cracks in the walls of the school were as a result of the construction joints not being executed in a suitable manner.

“According to our principal agents, instead of using a joint sealant, they were plastered over and not cut through.

“This caused cracks in some areas, especially along the passages and long walls.”

Mabona was quick to indicate that remedial work at the school had commenced on February 4, and most of the work had already been done.

He added that the contractor’s structural engineer had also further confirmed that the cracks did not have any effect on the stability of the structure.

With regards to concerns of the area being dolomitic, Mabona said the department was well aware that Centurion had a dolomite underlay and as such they had adopted measures to secure the school.

Pretoria News