The ceiling at Centurion Primary School has fallen down. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - The "First of its kind" state of the art, Centurion Primary School worth R70 million is falling apart at the seams barely a year after it was officially opened by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. The condition of the school was revealed during the oversight visit to the school earlier today by DA Education spokesperson, Khume Ramulifho and councilor Peter Sutton. Ramulifho said the oversight inspection was as a result of numerous complaints received from parents over the severe overcrowding in classrooms and structural defects. Following the oversight, Ramulifho said they were disappointed to see the extent of the damage to the school, which had even resulted in certain grades being left to share classrooms. "Even though we are not engineers we can see that there is a serious problem here and we want to avoid any harm that might come to learners and teachers at the school."

A damaged wall at Centurion Primary School. Picture: Goitsemang Tlhabye





"Half of the school's ceiling is off and there is a shift of structural joints of the building.

"We need experts to explain what is wrong and to address those issues before someone is injured or even killed."

Sutton said they did not want to turn the issue into a political matter, however, overcrowding of classrooms was worrying as it was affecting the education of the children.

"In some instances they have 68 learners in a class and a teacher even reported debris and things falling on to them during class."

Ramulifho said they would be calling on the education department to appoint engineers to assess whether the school is safe for occupation and for the contractor to be investigated.

