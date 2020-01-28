Pretoria - The "First of its kind" state of the art, Centurion Primary School worth R70 million is falling apart at the seams barely a year after it was officially opened by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
The condition of the school was revealed during the oversight visit to the school earlier today by DA Education spokesperson, Khume Ramulifho and councilor Peter Sutton.
Ramulifho said the oversight inspection was as a result of numerous complaints received from parents over the severe overcrowding in classrooms and structural defects.
Following the oversight, Ramulifho said they were disappointed to see the extent of the damage to the school, which had even resulted in certain grades being left to share classrooms.
"Even though we are not engineers we can see that there is a serious problem here and we want to avoid any harm that might come to learners and teachers at the school."