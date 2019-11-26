R7m for pupil after goal post fell on him









Picture: succo/Pixabay Pretoria - The Department of Basic Education has agreed to pay R7.4million to a pupil who suffered brain injuries and partial loss of hearing after a goal post fell on him during soccer practice. Siyabonga Nkwinka was 12 years old and a pupil at Rosina Sedibane Modiba Sport School in Laudium when the accident occurred on March 24, 2017. It is claimed that the pupils were unattended by a teacher at the time and that another pupil was leaning against the goal post, which then fell on top of Siyabonga. It was stated in papers before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that he had lost consciousness for a while when the post hit his head. He was taken to the Kalafong Hospital where he remained for several weeks. He could not recognise his mother during the first week after the accident.

His mother, Muriel Nkwinka, instituted the damages claim on behalf of her son.

She blamed the school authorities for the incident and said the coach or educational staff failed to supervise the pupils at the school’s sporting field, where they were busy training.

She also said they failed to institute appropriate and effective measures to prevent pupils from leaning against the goal post.

The mother stated that as a result of the blow to his head and his brain injuries, her son now had a permanent speech impairment, his hearing ability had decreased and he had a scar on his head.

She said his academic ability suffered as a result and he was still in pain and traumatised. Her claim included R1.3m for disablement and disfigurement.

Nkwinka held the education authorities responsible for the damages as she said the incident occurred within the school grounds and during school soccer practice.

She said the department had a duty to ensure the safety of pupils during school hours.

The mother initially claimed more than R19.6m.

Siyabonga, who was in Grade 8 at the time, went back to school after the accident, but he was later transferred to another school.

According to medical reports, he suffered a severe traumatic brain injury; there was bleeding on the brain.

It is said that there is a significant decline in terms of his cognitive functioning. He is also suffering from memory loss and is battling with his schooling.

His counsel told the court that the purpose of granting general damages is to compensate the child for the pain, suffering and discomfort to which he had unfortunately been subjected.

The court also awarded a substantive amount for future loss of earnings. It was said that he was a bright and intelligent child prior to the incident and that the blow to his head had hampered him somewhat.

Pretoria News