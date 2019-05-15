Runners will take part in the 10th Race of Hope event, which will be held on Saturday at the Grove Mall. FILE PHOTO

Pretoria - The Sungardens Hospice has thanked the people of Tshwane for the undying support they have shown the hospice for the past 32 years. The 10th Race of Hope event, which will be held on Saturday, will form part of the Athletics Gauteng North league races.

Various clubs will be participating for the title of road running champions of 2019.

Hospice marketing manager Paul Kirby said: “The money raised will especially support and take care of terminally ill patients at the Mamelodi Hospice.

“The Race of Hope came at the right time when we needed the aid, because we provide free services as we survive on donations from corporations and local people.”

He added that the intention of the Sungardens Hospice was to provide and promote a programme of comprehensive palliative care dedicated exclusively to patients, living within the Pretoria area, who are facing progressive and life-threatening illnesses.

The hospice offers a programme of specialised home-based care to patients and their families who are forced to cope with a terminal illness such as cancer, HIV/Aids, the final stages of emphysema as well as motor neuron disease.

Their services also include short-term medical care as well as pain and symptom control.

Trained nurses visit the patients and their families in their own homes, providing physical care, practical help and emotional support to more than 300 patients.

The hospice team are also involved in daycare programmes, bereavement counselling and training.

The race will begin at the intersection of Lynnwood and Simon Vermooten roads in Equestria at 7am. It includes a 21.1km, 10km and 5km fun run or walk.

There will be refreshment points every 3km along the route.

