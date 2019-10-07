TV cameras showed six white players appearing to exclude Makazole Mapimpi from their celebrations following the Italy victory and, even though the black winger made his own video explaining it away, Erasmus felt obliged to offer a detailed explanation of events.
The coach said the Boks call the replacements the “Bomb Squad”, as they “either come in and fix it when it is not going well on the park or it is a false alarm and maybe they don’t even get on to the park”.
“It was a standing joke in the team and the whole week that Lood de Jager, who was now in the starting line-up, was out of the Bomb Squad,” Erasmus said in Kobe yesterday.
“So at the end of the game, when the Bomb Squad was getting together, Lood was on his way there and Frans Steyn told him ‘you are not part of the squad anymore’ and gestured for him to go away.