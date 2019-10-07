Racism?: Erasmus says his Springbok team have never been more united









Rassie Erasmus Pretoria - South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus says his Springbok team have never been more united and dismissed claims of racism after a video posted following Friday’s 49-3 Rugby World Cup victory over Italy triggered a social media storm back home. TV cameras showed six white players appearing to exclude Makazole Mapimpi from their celebrations following the Italy victory and, even though the black winger made his own video explaining it away, Erasmus felt obliged to offer a detailed explanation of events. The coach said the Boks call the replacements the “Bomb Squad”, as they “either come in and fix it when it is not going well on the park or it is a false alarm and maybe they don’t even get on to the park”. “It was a standing joke in the team and the whole week that Lood de Jager, who was now in the starting line-up, was out of the Bomb Squad,” Erasmus said in Kobe yesterday. “So at the end of the game, when the Bomb Squad was getting together, Lood was on his way there and Frans Steyn told him ‘you are not part of the squad anymore’ and gestured for him to go away.

“Makazole was on his way over to them at the same time, saw it was the Bomb Squad and just turned around. It’s so sad that people would see something negative in it because I can give you my word, as a head coach I would not allow anything like that in the team.”

It has been a difficult week for the Boks off the field as the South African Human Rights Commission confirmed it would open a case against lock Eben Etzebeth over allegations he physically and racially abused a patron in a bar in late August.

Etzebeth has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, but is likely to have to defend himself against the charges in South Africa’s Equality Court, which hears civil cases, when he returns from the World Cup.

Erasmus, who played 36 times for the Springboks around the turn of the century, said this was one of the most tight-knit South Africa teams he had been involved in. “I've been part of a lot of Springbok teams and this is one where there are not a lot of egos. We have picked the best guys in South Africa and there are so many cultures and languages. This team is representing the country with a lot of pride and we're really united. No one can point fingers at this team,” he said. Reuters

