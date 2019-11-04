The SRC wants her to tender her resignation, effective immediately.
McKay has landed in hot water after she tweeted that students on National Students Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) used their textbooks money on entertainment, nail polish, wigs and other non-essentials.
Her tweet was a response to that of Roman Cabanac, who asked how costs of books could be made cheaper when Nsfas gave students R5000 to spend on books.
McKay then wrote that before the cash payment, students would buy books and sell them immediately.