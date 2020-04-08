RAF legal battle with lawyers intensifies

Pretoria - The legal spat by law firms ordered to hand back case files of matters they handled on behalf of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) is intensifying. In the latest twist, the RAF is threatening to send the sheriff to remove the files if they are not handed back. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, recently ordered the lawyers who were part of the RAF’s panel to immediately hand back all the case files in their possession. The lawyers indicated they would appeal the judgment. But they want this to be heard by a judge from another division. They want Judge Norman Davis, who ruled against them, to recuse himself. They claim he and Judge President Dunstan Mlambo were part of a meeting with the RAF a year ago to discuss the way forward for the RAF.

It included doing away with the RAF panel of lawyers.

Judge Mlambo hit back and said neither he nor Judge Davis ever partook in such discussions.

The spat started when the fund, as part of its turnaround strategy to save billions in legal fees, decided not to renew its tender to appoint lawyers to defend cases on its behalf. This was to try to settle claims, instead of opposing it, thus saving billions in legal fees.

The RAF’s five-year service level agreement with about 103 law firms came to an end at the end of November.

About 42 law firms, who were part of the panel, want the court to review and overturn the decision to no longer make use of a panel. As a first step, they applied for an urgent order that they did not need to hand back the files, pending the review application.

They lost their first hurdle when Judge Norman Davis ordered they had to immediately hand back all the files relating to RAF matters in their possession.

Judge Davis said he appreciated that the panel of lawyers have built their practices around the work received by the RAF and their concerns for the public. But, he added, “in the end it still appears to be about the retention of their lucrative practices”.

The judge said each passing day that the present litigation model continues to exist, the deeper the RAF’s financial outlook sinks.

The lawyers filed an application for leave to appeal, in which they said the judge made several errors in his judgment. They said he should have found the RAF has no plan on how to handle the unfinished files it now wanted back.

According to them the public purse will in fact be compromised if the RAF in some cases over-settled matters (paid more to the public than would have been the case if the panel defended the matters on behalf of the fund).

The lawyers subsequently sent a letter to Judge Davis, in which they said he ought never to have heard their matter in the first place, as he was part of four judges of this division, including Judge Mlambo, who attended a meeting in January last year at the RAF’s offices.

According to them the meeting, which had only now come to their attention, involved the topic “the RAF is used as a gravy train” and that “the judiciary “will stop this”.

In a letter to Judge Mlambo, they expressed the same concerns and requested a judge from another division be appointed to preside over their leave to appeal application.

Judge Mlambo, in return, issued a letter in which he made it clear that the termination of the RAF’s panel was never discussed.

The issues discussed were around case management, he said. Judge Mlambo stated in the letter he will not enter into any further discussions on the matter.

The RAF, in the latest turn of events, issued an application that the lawyers had to, at different deadlines, hand back the case files and indicate the present status of each case, including the areas of dispute.

They are asking that where lawyers refuse to do this, the sheriff, together with RAF staff, be authorised to fetch the files themselves at the law firms.

