PLATO, a famous philosopher in Ancient Greece, said: “He is a wise man who invented beer.” And whoever that was and for whatever reason he created beer, he was celebrated at the weekend during the third annual World Beer Day.

On the first Saturday in February, bars and pubs across the country celebrate all things hop and malt - and Pretoria was no exception.

On Saturday seasoned beer lovers and novices packed the Capital Craft in Menlopark to celebrate Beer Day.

They gathered for the special day which sees a series of beer-related events held at breweries from Franschhoek to Woodstock, Pretoria to Rustenburg, Clarens to Nottingham Road and more.

The inaugural event was in in 2017 and it saw more than 50 events

and promotions staged across the country.

Beer enthusiasts Jandre Brink, who keeps a journal called “Diary of a Beer Man”, felt right at home as he tried out the various brews.

The bulky black diary is used as his collection of endeavours in the world of craft beers. He reviews and scores them. He said his favourite was Trooper Ale, a premium British beer, followed by Hobgoblin, also another English brew.

And the furthest he has travelled to water his taste buds was Belgium. “What can I say ? I am a sucker for good beer,” he said while he chugged some of it.

Management at Capital Craft said Beer Day was always a hit. Participants paid R220 to enter, and drank as much as they could of the 25 local beers on offer.

Shana Conradie also broke the male beer drinker stereotype, knocking a couple back while appreciating the taste. “Beer Day is a great way to bond with friends while spoiling your palate,” she said.

Another enthusiast, Given Mgiba, said this was his most favourite time of the year. “It's one thing drinking and appreciating beer alone, but it's another thing being with your fellow beer lovers.”

They gulped their brews in the relaxed atmosphere with trestle tables and benches both inside and outside the establishment. An estimated 112 Beer Day celebrations were recorded all over the country.