Ramaphosa and Macron 'share similar transformation agenda'









France’s new ambassador to South Africa Aurélien Lechevallier at the residence in Pretoria. Twitter Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, are friends with a similar transformation agenda, according to France’s new ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. Lechevallier is part of the “Class of October 2019” - new heads of mission to present credentials to Ramaphosa in Pretoria on October15. He is a career diplomat who joined his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs 18 years ago and has worked closely with Macron as an adviser on international affairs. Like Macron, he acknowledges the importance of relations between France and Africa and serving in South Africa is a way to strengthen the special bond. Macron supports Ramaphosa’s vision for transformation and both leaders adopt a pragmatic approach to problem solving, he said. France, with more than 380 companies across various sectors creating 60 000 direct jobs, is one of the top 10 investors in South Africa and Lechevallier described it as one of our “most reliable partners”.

One of his early assignments was to attend the opening of the modernised Alstom factory in Ekurhuleni, officiated by Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Alstom Ubunye is a multibillion-euro joint venture for building Prasa trains, and has created hundreds of jobs.

Generally, the extent of French investment is not shouted from the rooftops, but Ramaphosa’s investment summit in Sandton next month provides an opportunity for a major announcement of the commitment of French business in South Africa over the next five years.

Lechevallier said more would be done to co-ordinate the two countries’ positions bilaterally and beyond, and to support one another for the benefit of all.

“From a French perspective, we’ll rely more on South Africa as a partner in Africa, and work together on broader African issues,” he said.

He also acknowledged South Africa’s growing importance in the region and the world, as seen by its non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council, membership of the G20, upcoming chair of the AU and its participation, by invitation of Macron, in the G7 summit.

Next year Macron will also pay an official state visit to South Africa.

Aside from his time serving in the Quai d’Orsay office co-ordinating foreign policy, Lechevallier has been an adviser to both the mayor of Paris and Macron.

Earlier in his career Lechevallier participated in a diplomatic fellowship exchange which saw him work in the Department of State in Washington, and he was a cultural attaché to Lebanon.

Culture will form an important part of his mission in South Africa with a full 2020 cultural programme planned. Lechevallier is accompanied by his wife and two children.

Pretoria News