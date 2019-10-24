Lechevallier is part of the “Class of October 2019” - new heads of mission to present credentials to Ramaphosa in Pretoria on October15.
He is a career diplomat who joined his country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs 18 years ago and has worked closely with Macron as an adviser on international affairs. Like Macron, he acknowledges the importance of relations between France and Africa and serving in South Africa is a way to strengthen the special bond.
Macron supports Ramaphosa’s vision for transformation and both leaders adopt a pragmatic approach to problem solving, he said.
France, with more than 380 companies across various sectors creating 60 000 direct jobs, is one of the top 10 investors in South Africa and Lechevallier described it as one of our “most reliable partners”.