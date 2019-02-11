PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed during the opening of the 32nd ordinary session of the assembly of heads of state and government at the African Union’s new complex in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Kopano Tlape GCIS

PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday attended the unveiling ceremony of a statue of former Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie. It was organised by the AU during the 32nd ordinary session of the assembly of heads of state at the AU new complex in Addis Ababa.

“The commemorative statue of emperor Haile Selassie is an important recognition of the emperor’s contribution to Africa’s liberation and unity leading up to the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963,” the International Relations and Co-operation department said yesterday.

Ramaphosa is leading a high-level South African delegation at the AU session.

The two-day session is taking place under the theme “The year of refugees, returnees, and international displaced persons - towards durable solutions to forced displacement in Africa”.

“It presents an invaluable opportunity to reflect on and address the root causes of forced displacement in Africa,” the Presidency said.

The summit was expected to deliberate on a number of issues, including the institutional reform and financing of the continental body, peace and security on the continent, developments related to the African continental free trade area, and negotiations for a new co-operation agreement between the African, Caribbean, and Pacific developing countries and the EU post 2020.

South Africa intended to submit its instrument of ratification of the agreement on the African continental free trade area during the summit.

“In addition, consideration will also be given to the election of the chairperson of the AU for 2020, the election of five members of the AU peace and security council, the appointment of one member of the AU commission on international law, and of one member of the African committee of experts on the rights and welfare of the child.”

Ramaphosa also attended a meeting of the Southern African Development Community heads of state.

The meeting received reports on the consolidation of Sadc political efforts in supporting Sadc member states and progress made in the implementation of the institutional reform of the AU and in post Cotonou partnership agreement negotiations. African News Agency (ANA)