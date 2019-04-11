File photo: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa on Wednesday welcomed the establishment by interfaith religious leaders of a values-based initiative. FILE PHOTO: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA).

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa and interfaith religious leaders yesterday signed an intent to adopt a presidential declaration for societal renewal towards achieving a South Africa that people want to live in. Ramaphosa had engaged the leaders from around the country at the CSIR International Convention Centre before they signed the declaration. However, after several hours listening to their concerns and compliments towards the declaration, he decided that an intent should be signed instead.

Adjourning the sitting, Ramaphosa assured the leaders that their suggestions would be considered and fitted in the official declaration that would be signed later.

Delegates of the Presidential Interfaith Societal Renewal Colloquium organised the session, acknowledging that South Africa was riven by social ills which were likely to reproduce themselves if they went unaddressed.

This was after they recognised the vital role the leaders of religions and faith-based formations played in inculcating and imparting social values to those who attended their services.

The original declaration included 12 articles that spoke about how government and interfaith leadership could work together to build a desirable nation. This would be a nation that addressed and eradicated social ills that disturbed social cohesion and peace.

Ramaphosa sat with Gauteng Premier David Makhura and listened to religious leaders who pleaded with the government to consider bringing back religion to schools.

Ramaphosa said he appreciated that the leaders did not object to the original declaration, but merely made suggestions for improvement.

He could have made them sign the declaration as planned, but opted to have it adjusted before it was made official. “As interfaith leaders you know more than everyone else because you touch the pulse of the nation. You are able to get a true feeling and a true reading of where the nation is."

Pretoria News