Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed a move by Nissan to invest R3 billion in the economy with a view to creating at least 400 new jobs in the manufacturing operation. The massive investment would result in the vehicle manufacturing firm building a brand new Navara model.

Speaking during the investment launch in Rosslyn, Ramaphosa said the move was an expression of confidence in the economy of the country.

He said the occasion was about the celebration of what he described as a "milestone to make South Africa a globally attractive destination".

He said Nissan was contributing towards a commitment made by the automotive sector six months ago at the inaugural investment conference in Sandton.

He said the investment was in line with the pursuit by government and business to raise a R1.4 trillion investment over the next five years.

"It is a matter of great pride for us that many more motorists around the world will be driving vehicles that were manufactured by the South African workers," he said.

He said the automotive sector was a reliable partner and a dependable ally to government.

"Working through this partnership I believe that we are poised to succeed in becoming a nation of producers; a nation that adds value to its raw materials," Ramaphosa said.

He said the partnership would create jobs and build a skillfull jobs base of innovation.

Ramaphosa applauded Nissan for having already invested R115 million in training and upskilling of workers.

He appealed to companies to guard against replacing human resources with technological machines.

He said the new technology must not be seen as being job destructive, but that "machines must enhance jobs done by human and not replace them".

None of the 1 800 jobs would be lost as a result of the initiative, but it would create 400 new jobs in the manufacturing operation.

The company also announced the building of an incubation centre to develop 15 new suppliers.

The company's managing director Mike Whitfield said the initiative would create a total of 1200 jobs across the value chain.

The company said it would have doubled the manufacturing of its vehicles in Africa by 2022.

South Africa would be the most important base of all activities on the continent, it said.

