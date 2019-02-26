President Cyril Ramaphosa chairs the Presidential Working Group on Disability at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Picture: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised for the opportunities lost to address issues experienced by people living with disabilities, he said the Presidential Working Group on Disability taking place at the Union Buildings has not met since 2016.



However, Ramaphosa has assured that government was working to ensure that people living with a disability in the government sector and society have equitable access to education, health services, employment, social security and all the opportunities that come with living in a democratic country.





“We are committed to ensure that the interests and rights of people with disabilities are effectively mainstreamed across all departments.”- Ramaphosa said.





In his recent response to the debate on the State Of The Nation Address, Ramaphosa said the government’s Medium Term Strategic Framework (MTSF) for the years 2020-2025 should mainstream the empowerment and support to people with disabilities across all government departments and programmes.





Ramaphosa encouraged society to contribute towards the realisation of the rights of people living with disabilities. He also said the working groups must be used to develop strategies that will address prejudice, ignorance and neglect that people living with a disability often face in their interactions with government, in the private sector and across society.





According to Ramaphosa the employment rate of people living with a disability has been disappointing and it is estimated that approximately half a million children with disabilities at school-going age remain out of school.





In the education sector statistically there is an increase in the number of people with disabilities enrolled in all levels of the education system up to tertiary institution. Special school enrollment went up from 64 000 in 2002 to 120 000 in 2015.





Enrollment of learners with disabilities in ordinary schools went up from 77 000 in 2002 to 121 000 in 2015.



