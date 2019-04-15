LILLIAN RANTA

Pretoria - Growing up, Ga-Rankuwa-based songstress Lillian Ranta would sing along to every song that played on radio. “That is where my love for music started. It grew to a point where I would perform at school events, doing renditions of popular songs by the likes of Mariah Carey. People just loved it,” Ranta said.

She was a learner at Odi High School when the principal, family, friends and fellow pupils urged her to go into the music industry. In 2016 she started a gospel group called Dikwadi, but the concept did not blossom as hoped.

“I then changed to pop and R&B; I did the change because the voices from above were guiding me on what to sing. Sometimes I'd have a vision and wake up in the middle of the night to write a song."

Fast-track to 2019, and Ranta has already written eight songs, including Lerato la pelo yaka and Tshwene tse pedi, which will be released as singles in the next few weeks. Her full album will be out in time for the festive season. By then, music lovers from all corners of Southern Africa must know about her, Ranta boldly declared.

She also did Masandawana a matle, which praised Mamelodi Sundowns for winning the Caf Champions League in 2017.

Her son Bogosi is producing her music, among the likes of DJ Ma E and Pontso Masote. Ranta also has a duet with her daughter Moruanyi and is planning another with Sam Matjiela, who has been encouraging her in the industry.

“I am working on marketing, exposing myself to the industry and making sure that I am known to the music lovers in Tshwane and beyond.

"My life experiences and vision in life motivate everything that is my music. I look at the world and everything around me and I have a song; just like that.”

Asked what sets her apart from other musicians, Ranta replied: “My music is about real life issues and my songs are unique. It is a mixture of deep house, Afro pop and soul.” Staff Reporter

Pretoria News