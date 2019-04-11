ACDP members marched to the Pretoria Magistrate's Court yesterday against rape and sexual abuse, particularly perpetrated by pastors. Rudzani Matshili

Pretoria - The ACDP yesterday slammed pastors and church leaders, who commit acts of rape or any form of sexual abuse, hiding behind Christianity. In this regard, party leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe slammed pastor Timothy Omotoso, of Jesus Dominion International, who is in prison and on trial at the Port Elizabeth High Court, for rape and human trafficking.

Meshoe was leading party supporters on a march, to the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, against rape and sexual abuse. He also called for the harsh punishment of perpetrators.

“Omotoso must rot in prison. Make a good example that crime committed by church leaders and pastors will not be tolerated,” he said.

“We condemn any criminal activity perpetrated by people calling themselves pastors. As a pastor, I condemn it, so the law must not be merciful - when pastors do wrong they must be punished.”

Addressing the marchers outside the court, he also heavily criticised the parole system, saying he did not believe a criminal would change his ways, particularly rapists.

“If a person goes to prison and there is no child or woman to rape, what makes you think they will not do it when they come back? What makes you believe that they changed?

“So we are saying that anybody who goes to prison for rape, or any form of sexual abuse, must stay there until they serve a full sentence.”

Participants in the march gathered at Princess Park from 10am and proceeded to the court, under the watchful eye of police.

And, unlike other marches where people would chant and sing Struggle songs, the ACDP marchers sang Christian hymns.

Meshoe said he believed South Africa could be a rape-free society if men supported women. “When it comes to women being abused, taken for granted and being used as tools, it is men that must speak the loudest.

“When they are being raped, women must not just cry alone - it is men who must cry and shout the loudest and say we are not rapists. We call all men of South Africa to stop raping women."

Pretoria News