The Rape Day video game has already been pulled from a popular online video store following outrage. Picture: supplied

South Africans have been urged to stand for women in the banning of a controversial video game, Rape Day. The online game was set to launch in South Africa next month and it apparently uses a zombie mass destruction scenario that encourages players to be serial rapists who sexually assault women to advance to the next game level.

According to the developers, the game is a “choose your own adventure visual novel”.

Last year distributor Steam was successfully persuaded to have a school-shooting game removed from its platform and it has opted out of hosting Rape Game because it contains violence, sexual assault, non-consensual sex, necrophilia, incest and the murdering of babies.

This has given rise to an online petition by 1000 Women Trust, with the support of Avon, which is circulating on the internet to help change the country’s legislation in order to stop the availability of video games that promote violence against women and children.

Avon spokesperson Katlego Modipane said the petition could be accessed on www.my.avon.co.za/standforher, and will tomorrow be taken to Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini and the UN to take a stand against the video game.

“As a company we stand for women and we are totally disgusted by this video game; that is why we have decided to gather with the 1 000 Women Trust in calling on South Africans and other responsible companies to support and share the online petition with their respective communities to discredit this online video game.”

Many social media users also argued that this kind of content could be the primary cause of the widespread prevalence of rape and sexual assault in everyday life.

“A game like this really undermines the lives of women and for those who would say it is their right to have access to this kind of content, human rights require all of us to be responsible in voicing our rights. Therefore it would be a big injustice to women in South Africa if this game is continued,” Modipane said.

According to statistics, South Africa is among the countries with the highest number of recorded rape cases, with a total of 124526 cases reported in the last three financial years.

Furthermore in 2014/15 there were 15520 child rapes reported with only 1799 that resulted in convictions. The following year 16389 cases were reported with just 2488 cases ending in convictions.

Meanwhile, in 2016/17, the numbers increased even further to 19071 and with many rape incidents that go unreported in the country, some studies estimate that if all rape cases were reported the figures could be twice as high.