FINE art specialist Luke Crossley of Stephen Welz & Co with Die Vogelaar sculpture by Anton van Wouw.

Pretoria - A sculpture created by the late Anton van Wouw in the beginning of his artistic career is going under the hammer this month. Yesterday, De Vogelaar (The Bird Catcher) was presented to the public at the Association of Arts in Nieuw Muckleneuk ahead of the auction.

It depicts a street urchin in cap and clogs who appears to be whistling to attract small birds. The sculpture will be auctioned by Stephan Welz & Co later this month at the Killarney Country Club, Joburg north, for an estimated sum of between R800000 and R1.2million.

Fine art specialist Luke Crossley said the owner put it on auction for personal reasons, adding that they went through authentication checks to confirm it was the original piece by the late Pretoria sculptor.

It has been auctioned off over the past 135 years, with the latest owner having had it for almost 20 years.

He said it was Van Wouw’s earliest known bronze sculpture and hinted at the fine details.

“It marks the very beginning of his artistic career. He was still in his twenties when he produced this work and he was not famous yet. This was him setting out and you can see his abilities already.

“He scores by attention to detail. Whenever one sees his work it’s the detailed finish which strikes one. It’s the fine observation in expression, attitude and mannerism that add the finishing touches to his works.

“The piece is important, believed to be one of the only six castings of the bronze sculpture; the work is one of only two in private ownership.

“The remaining four are in large, permanent collections.”

Crossley said part of a stick in the work was lost at some point in the last 100 years, a fate that had struck at least one other casting held in a permanent collection.

“I’ve consulted with other experts and they agree that the broken stick does not detract from the work,” Crossley said.

“The piece is unlikely to appear on the open market in the foreseeable future - last time it was placed on auction in South Africa with Stephan Welz & Co in May 1995.”

Van Wouw was born in the Netherlands in 1862 and died in 1945 in South Africa, having arrived in the country at the age of 28.

