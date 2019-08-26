Rassie Erasmus. Photo: Florencia Tanjun/AP

Pretoria - It says it all about the meticulous planning of Rassie Erasmus that tomorrow’s Springbok World Cup announcement in Randburg will be an almost low-key affair in that 99 percent of the 31-man squad has been known to the public for some time. After the release of a handful of players early last week from a camp in Bloemfontein, the only poser was who to pick out of Kwagga Smith and Reinhardt Elstadt, and it is almost certain that it is the latter who will miss out.

Smith was given a shot in the No 6 jersey in the Rugby Championship in the absence of injured captain Siya Kolisi and the indomitable flank took his opportunity, with a notably rousing performance in the 16-16 draw with the All Blacks in Wellington.

Loose forward and the front row have been areas of hot competition, and in a sense coach Erasmus’ headache around the former area was made easier when Marcell Coetzee injured his ankle against Argentina.

Coetzee, we should remember, was desperately unlucky to be cut from the 2015 squad at the very last minute.

Erasmus has long had his ducks in a row in all departments. If there has to be one outstanding thing that Erasmus has got right it is his honesty with the players and the public. What he says he does. And what makes this so noteworthy is that for much of his coaching career Erasmus, by his own admission, was not entirely honest. That changed during his time at Irish club Munster (2016-17). The penny seemingly dropped that it was a waste of energy and counter-productive to keep his cards too close to his chest and, indeed, some of them in his pockets.

If there is a minor cloud over the tomorrow’s announcement, it is the doping allegations against Aphiwe Dyantyi, but this is hardly of the coach’s making.

Erasmus will include 12 black players in his squad and it could have been 13 but for the competition at prop which has seen Lizo Gqoboka unlucky to lose out, with Vincent Koch preferred. The other props pick themselves: Tendai Mtawarira, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe and Trevor Nyakane.

Hooker is another area of strength that has Malcolm Marx marginally in front of Bongi Mbonambi, and Schalk Brits providing experienced insurance.

Erasmus’ lock stocks are overflowing with riches in the world-class Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Lood de Jager and RG Snyman.

At loose forward, the certainties were always Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Duane Vermeulen, and then veteran Francois Louw has lately played his way into the reckoning; and now with Coetzee injured, Smith has edged Elstadt.

Scrumhalf is now a position of strength after being a worry last year when neither Ivan van Zyl nor Embrose Papier nailed down the position of back up to Faf de Klerk. Cobus Reinach has been rewarded for his fine form in the UK and Herschel Jantjies has come through wonderfully.

Handre Pollard and Elton Jantjies will be the clear-cut flyhalves but at centre it is not completely certain who will start against New Zealand from the mix of Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am and Frans Steyn, although the latter will surely be on the bench to cover most positions in the backline.

Fullback is taken care of by Willie le Roux and Warrick Gelant, and the starting wings are likely to be Chelsin Kolbe and Sbu Nkosi, with Makazole Mapimpi the backup.

Squad (Probable)

Backs: Willie le Roux, Warrick Gelant, Sbu Nkosi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Frans Steyn, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Elton Jantjies, Faf de Klerk, Herschel Jantjies, Cobus Reinach.

Forwards: Duane Vermeulen, Francois Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Kwagga Smith, Franco Mostert, Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, RG Snyman, Trevor Nyakane, Frans Malherbe, Vincent Koch, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Schalk Brits, Steve Kitshoff, Tendai Mtawarira

Pretoria News