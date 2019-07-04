Rassie Erasmus says Siya Kolisi will most likely return to action against the Pumas in Salta. Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed he would be fielding two different teams for the opening Tests of the abbreviated Rugby Championship against Australia and New Zealand. The short turnaround has once again forced Erasmus’ hand, but in the process, he will be able to ease in some stalwarts who are returning from injury.

“It will be a challenge playing on the Saturday against Australia then flying out on Sunday only getting in New Zealand on Tuesday morning,” Erasmus said in Pretoria yesterday.

“We will probably mix up the first two games in terms of personnel when I say that it, wouldn’t necessarily mean an ‘A and B side’.”

Erasmus had to reintroduce a host of players who have recovered from injuries, but will be looking to gain some valuable game time.

These players include locks Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit, while the overseas-based players have also not seen much action for more than a month.

“We probably can’t just take a first-choice team straight to New Zealand because we have a lot of guys that haven’t played for a lot of weeks,” Erasmus said.

“We will probably juggle the squad in terms of how we split the two teams playings against Australia and New Zealand to make sure the two teams are pretty competitive.”

Erasmus said captain Siya Kolisi was likely to miss the first two Tests due to a niggling knee injury and expected him to make his return for the final Rugby Championships match against Argentina in Salta.

“We are going a bit more conservative with Siya to make sure he is ready for the World Cup which is the most important tournament of the year,” Erasmus said.

“He is getting his scan results on Friday, then we will take it from there.”

The Bok coach said in the best-case scenario case, Kolisi will be back for the clash against South Americans.

“We will see what the return-to-play protocol will be training with us until we get onto the plane to New Zealand, but he will probably stay behind.

“He will probably play one or two Currie Cup games and then get back to Test match rugby hopefully in that last Argentina game if these tests are positive.”

Erasmus said the leadership core in the Bok squad had grown immensely and he had a host of candidates to choose to replace Kolisi in the interim.

Among the possible stand-in captains, Erasmus rattled off a few names that have been entrusted with leadership roles in the past. They included Duane Vermeulen, Etzebeth, Malcolm Marx, Du Toit and Steven Kitshoff.