Raunchy show at Sun Arena set to spice up sex life









Pricasso, the world famous penile artist from Australia painting portraits during the Love Sex Expo yesterday. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - It was warm yesterday afternoon in the east of Pretoria, and while most people were at work, some were wandering around a maze of sex toys, condoms and bondage, discipline, sadism and masochism apparatus. Set up in the Sun Arena at Time Square, the Love Sex Expo is both raunchy and informative and that’s how it’s going to be for the next three days. Doors opened at 11am much to the delight of curious visitors. Men and women set up to sell sex and all the paraphernalia that makes a sex life more lively, all under the mantra that a healthy sexual lifestyle is important. But in the midst of the stores with wobbly toys, was an artist - a different type of artist. The British-born star of adult performance art who has dubbed himself “Pricasso” uses his “old chap” to produce artworks while dressed in just a pink top hat and bow-tie.

Tim Patch is the only artist in the world to paint exclusively with his penis and testicles and he was live yesterday at the expo.

Visitors whipped out their phones to capture the wondrous moment, while some looked on in awe as their jaws dropped.

None of the sex displays stopped even the elderly folks from attending.

Melissa Pohl, 71, said it was her first time at the event and she had never felt so alive.

“After my husband died I became timid and reserved, I lost all the excitement and became a loner. This expo has definitely revived me. Sex is what got us here, it is actually a process of human creation. We have perverted it and made it taboo,” she said.

With stage shows, informative workshops and hundreds of stands showcasing enticing products, the expo brings tasteful titillation to premium venues across South Africa.

And if you thought nothing could get any better, at the expo, you guessed wrong. People can get married and renew their vows at the expo.

Organiser Linda Guldemond said they had numerous bookings for weddings.

“A full on VIP wedding is R2 900 and you get a certificate and a vow renewal goes for R900,” she said.

Asked about the reason for the expo, Guldemond said: “Sex is part of life and we must demistify the bad connotation that comes with it. Also it is not just all about sex toys and chains, the expo also aims to teach people about the practices of safe sex and a healthy sex life, hence we also have health councils here.”

Tickets cost R250 from Computicket and at the door, and because of the adult nature of the expo, no under 18s are allowed. It is open today and Saturday from 11am to 11pm. Expo time on Sunday is 11am to 6pm.

