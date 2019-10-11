Set up in the Sun Arena at Time Square, the Love Sex Expo is both raunchy and informative and that’s how it’s going to be for the next three days. Doors opened at 11am much to the delight of curious visitors.
Men and women set up to sell sex and all the paraphernalia that makes a sex life more lively, all under the mantra that a healthy sexual lifestyle is important.
But in the midst of the stores with wobbly toys, was an artist - a different type of artist.
The British-born star of adult performance art who has dubbed himself “Pricasso” uses his “old chap” to produce artworks while dressed in just a pink top hat and bow-tie.