Re-opening schools: Is Angie Motshekga hero or villain?

Pretoria - The Governing Body Foundation, representing some 650 public schools in the country, has endorsed the government’s decision to gradually start the process of re-opening schools. Chief executive Dr Anthea Cereseto said the organisation acknowledged that this was in no form an easy decision for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to make. She said the organisation was in no way taking the Covid-19 pandemic lightly nor the concerns of parents, but felt the process of learning should not be delayed any further. She said that for the organisation the highest priority was ensuring that learners started learning again in safe and secure environments. In that sense, the department should ensure the provision of all promised safety and protection resources. Cereseto said: “We understand that and respect that some parents may not think it is safe for their children to return to schools, and we are saying the department must accommodate those parents and their children.

“This could be in the form of other innovative methods of learning and teaching, such as giving pupils work to do from home. We need to get schools going again, because if children stay at home without learning for a long time, getting them back will be difficult. We should also remember that some children are safer in schools than at home.”

She said the minister should also make provision to assist parents who want to homeschool their children, because just saying “you may register for homeschooling” skips the fact that such a process costs money.

“Along with this, we need clear communication from the provincial officers to the schools because some officials at district levels may just make up their own rules. At the moment, different people are coming up with their own plans.

“Schools and governing bodies will need a lot of information. Right now a lot of them are in distress. We also don’t know if the department will be able to provide everything it promised by June 1.”





Teacher, learner readiness in doubt

GOITSEMANG TLHABYE

[email protected]

THE HEAD of Unisa’s Department of Educational Psychology said he did not believe teachers or learners were emotionally ready to resume schools.

“There are serious levels of anxiety and stress from teachers and learners, because we are dealing with something that can kill a person in a short period. They won’t be able to interact or share notes as before, and the anxiety from all that can affect their performance.”

If anything, Professor R Tabane said, Motshekga had to go back to the drawing board and solicit advice from parents, teachers, unions and other experts on finding alternative ways of rescuing the academic calendar

“The academic year can be salvaged, and we can do so in a number of ways, like tweaking the curriculum or focusing on the minimum required to progress but at the moment more consultation is required.”

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta also called on the minister to reconsider her plan to re-open schools.

Makaneta said education was not an economy that needed re-opening to mitigate the trade losses already suffered, and neither was it an essential service.

“It should not be difficult for us to manage the academic year. I do not understand why the minister is rushing to re-open schools.”

He said teacher unions and associations, parents, civil society organisations and political parties were reluctant to release their children into schools.

“The decision will cause genocide and the minister will be held accountable. The department has been struggling to deliver textbooks and I do not see them delivering sanitisers on time. Already they are hiding behind the vandalism of 1 577 schools as the reason for not delivering personal protective equipment.”

Professor Kobus Maree from the University of Pretoria said the frame of reference for children being limited was indeed detrimental to their education as well as their mental and emotional well-being.

With things being uncertain with the pandemic, Maree said it was up to parents to provide stability and control for their children should schools re-open as the minister announced.

“Change and loss of control is something that causes anxiety, and insecurity not just for young children but human beings of all ages, hence the need to re-establish some form of routine and structure. Things don’t make sense at the moment, and it’s best for parents not to shy away from getting help. We’ve gone through things as bad before and we need to focus on things we can control and obey the rules as best as we can.”





Schools’ re-opening premature – union

JAMES MAHLOKWANE

[email protected]

THE BASIC Education Department has prematurely pronounced the re-opening of school, according to the unions.

SA Democratic Teachers Union general-secretary Mungwena Maluleka said working together with education and health experts they conducted a survey that concluded that seven provinces were still far from being ready to re-open in terms of facilities and water.

He said the Gauteng and the Western Cape were at least ready for the delivery of masks for staff, but not as much for pupils.

Union spokesperson Xolani Fakude said: “We believe it was premature for the minister to pronounce on the date to re-open schools without a genuinely consultative processes.

“We are saying we want genuine consultation and not platforms where the department just goes and gives those at party level information and then does what it wants.

“We want consultation that is not for the sake of ticking boxes.

“We also want to know where did the minister get this data she used to come to the decision that it’s the right time to re-open school; such data has to be very accurate,” he said.

Speaking for the Public Servants Association, Reuben Maleka said schools’ readiness to open must be evaluated against schools with the least amount of infrastructure.

“Provinces are not equal, and schools in each province are also not equal. The department cannot discriminate against schools and learners in poorer communities who do not have the required infrastructure to ensure the safety of learners and educators. If the department adopts the approach that no learner will be left behind, then a uniform approach must be implemented that is based on the compliance with the regulations by the most ill-equipped school.

“The department is yet to indicate how educators and learners with co-morbidities will be catered for and protected against being infected. The Disaster Management Act regulations and directives issued by the Department of Public Service and Administration places greater emphasis on the fact that people above 60 years of age and those with co-morbidities should not risk exposure as the virus has a greater mortality rate for such individuals.

“If one takes into consideration the age demographics of educators one will realise that a vast number of educators fall within the above categories and with a shortage of educators, this will place the schooling system under severe pressure.”

He said in view of all the challenges the schooling system faces, the department will not be able to apply the required physical distancing in schools. “Daily screenings will take too long and will only result in learners being grouped together without proper control over social distancing.”

We’re at crossroads, say some parents





NTANDO MAKHUBU

[email protected]

PARENTS yesterday said they did not know whether they would be “doing right by our children” if they allowed them to return to school on June 1.

Lungile McKenzie from Zwartkops said she had the unfortunate luck of having a Grade 7 and a Grade 12 at home, both who were eager to finish their respective grades and proceed.

“My oldest wants to move on and up and become a university student, to pursue his career, and right now is undergoing a myriad of emotions – all of them brought about by the long years of hard work he has put in, which might come to naught if he cannot exit high school right now.”

She said her daughter, on the other hand, wanted to be done with “being a baby” and go to big school, to also be seen more of as an adult than a child.

At the same time the mother explained she was not willing to throw them “into the lion’s den”.

“Basically, this is the front line of the fight of our collective lives; we on the one hand need to protect them from – and they understand it, contracting something that might force them to involuntarily go into isolation; at the same time it is the continuation of dreams we have been nurturing for years, that hard work pays.”

Sam Mkhonza, on the other hand, said he believed the decision had not been taken lightly, and some stakeholders on the ground said they were not fully on board.

“I am not willing to waste both a year and the finances involved. Me and my wife are both at work… our children are expected to stay home and do what, behave? Not possible.”

He said they were better off under the watchful eye of teachers in whatever shape and form.

While he admitted the younger ones would be more difficult to control and might not comply, if they were allowed to expose their immune systems to the pandemic, this is when they would strengthen their defence against it.

“We can also take it case by case – if you know for sure your child is not healthy enough, or at home there is a health issue, let that be dealt with individually.”

Arguing about it, the Olievenhoutbosch father of Grade 7 and Grade 4 boys said: “Yes, school is the answer… we need to keep them safe, no matter what. Crime, accidents, pregnancies and lethargy, which do catch up with them even at school, are minimal when they are at school.”

Social worker Leonie Vittor said while South Africa was nowhere near the peak – expected in August when winter starts petering off – the country was at the right place to test the waters.

“I am not saying they are guinea pigs. They are, however, our strongest resource; they are the barometer to check if we can master the scourge.”

