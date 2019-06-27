An unemployed man carries a bag full of recyclable waste material which he sells for a living, in Daveland near Soweto. Siphiwe Sibeko

Pretoria - Failure to rope in needy people in sustainability programmes could hamper governments’ efforts to eradicate hunger among at least 13 million people in the world, who went to bed without food every day. This was the view of Brian Mpono, group head of corporate affairs at Edison Power, who participated in a seminar about agriculture and food security at CSIR.

This was during the last day of African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum, which started on Monday.

Mpono said part of his work was to change the mindset of people about the role of communities at grass-root level in sustainability programmes.

He bemoaned that much focus was on the fourth industrial revolution while there was little said about people on the periphery of the mainstream economy. He said talks about sustainability of food security should take cognisant of the plight of the poor.

“At least 13 million people go to bed on a hungry stomach every year while 2% of food goes to waste. The government focus is on policies and for me that is clutter. It has no effect on people on the ground,” he said.

Mpono said governments must find ways to make ordinary people in farming part of the ecosystem.

“They are spending three years writing policies whereas people on the ground continue to lead their daily lives as normal.”

Farming activist Luambo Munzhedzi, weighed in the discussion, saying people must not confuse food security with poverty alleviation.

He suggested that more focus should rather be put on the production of quality food. He further advocated for the inclusion of farmers in policy-making processes.

“Farmers don’t have a say on policies; policies are just made,” he said.

Other delegates deliberated on the subject of waste collection and recycling.

Abel Mdaka, head of waste management in the City of Tshwane, said the municipality continued to inculcate the importance of waste recycling in people. He said the City has intention to set up community-based recycling centres to allow communities to engage in waste collection.

The City was also working on drafting an approach to integrate waste pickers into its waste collection framework.

Participant Annabe Pretorius threw down the gauntlet to players in the waste industry to furnish consumers with information regarding sustainability. “It is for us, as industry, to make sure consumers have the right information to make the right decision.”

Eric Leong Son, group head of sustainability at Distell, pleaded that waste pickers must be treated with dignity to encourage more people to participate in small businesses.

“In Japan a waste picker is dignified whereas in Latin America they are called scavengers,” he said.

Victor Manavhela, green economy expert, expressed satisfaction that the waste industry was beginning to see changes on the ground in terms of beneficiation.

“Whatever you produce as waste you must look at it as a resource or money,” he said.

