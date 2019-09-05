SBUSISO MAHLANGU selling coffee and other refreshments in the CBD to help fund his studies. He has since been removed from the spot. Picture: Twitter

Pretoria - Behind every informal trader there is a different story on why they ended up doing business on the streets - and Tshwane University of Technology student S'busiso Mahlangu is no different. The 27-year-old has been selling coffee near the SA Reserve Bank building in the CBD to raise funds for his tuition fees.

However, he has since been ordered to vacate the spot because it is private property.

Pictures of him surfaced on social media this week, with some opening up their hearts and offering to assist him financially and otherwise.

Mahlangu, of KwaMhlanga, said he had sold coffee in winter since 2017 after the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) rejected his application to cover his tuition and accommodation for his first year of study.

He would board a bus at the TUT Pretoria West campus to the corner of Prinsloo and Church streets, and by 5am he was ready to serve his customers.

He took hot water in a flask and used a paraffin stove to reheat the water when it became cold. He also sold biscuits and cigarettes. By 9am, he would be on campus ready for his classes.

But he has since had to give it up after receiving more than three warnings from police to stop trading outside the building as it was private property.

This, he said, had forced him to drop out of university, where he was studying BTech at the institution.

There was no other way to raise the funds, he said.

Mahlangu said he made more than R6000 when he first started in 2017.

“I want a degree, which is why I went to school.

“When I did my first year I didn’t have funding. I was raising funds for a gap year. I started selling coffee to pay for that year and I raised more than R6000, which I used to pay.”

He is now studying for a post-graduate certificate in education in teaching with Unisa. There, too, he still has outstanding fees.

“I asked for R3000 from my mother’s employer; she’s a domestic worker and I had hoped to repay them by now from selling the coffee, but I’m hopeful something will come up,” he said.

Khulekani Mthembu posted Mahlangu’s picture on Facebook, which trended. “I was really moved by this guy’s story. A lot of people have pride and don’t want to do something about situations they are in or do something to empower themselves but this guy right here did something with his life.”

He said the university got in contact with him after he trended.

Other social media users offered to buy his coffee every morning, while some pledged to supply him with the ingredients.

There were also offers to buy him biscuits so that he gained more customers.