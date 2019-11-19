The case against the men and women, who were among hundreds evicted from the UN High Commission for Refugees in Brooklyn on Friday, was postponed to tomorrow.
They were arrested following violent clashes with the police, while others were taken to the Lindela Repatriation Centre. Many of the refugees were taken to the centre, pending conclusion of the verification process by the Department of Home Affairs.
Magistrate Thandi Theledi presided over the matter, and said the court would be given a chance to verify their status, and check for previous convictions and pending cases.
Of the 183 who were arrested, only 33 appeared in front of the magistrate for illegal occupation.