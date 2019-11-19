Refugees in the dock for trespassing at Brooklyn UN High Commission









Members of the SAPS remove about 500 foreign nationals who camped outside the UN High Commission for Refugees compound in Brooklyn for more than a month and stormed into the premises on Thursday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Chants of “no more South Africa” could be heard in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court where foreign nationals - who were arrested for trespassing - appeared yesterday. The case against the men and women, who were among hundreds evicted from the UN High Commission for Refugees in Brooklyn on Friday, was postponed to tomorrow. They were arrested following violent clashes with the police, while others were taken to the Lindela Repatriation Centre. Many of the refugees were taken to the centre, pending conclusion of the verification process by the Department of Home Affairs. Magistrate Thandi Theledi presided over the matter, and said the court would be given a chance to verify their status, and check for previous convictions and pending cases. Of the 183 who were arrested, only 33 appeared in front of the magistrate for illegal occupation.

It was not stated if the rest would be in court at their next appearance. They are to remain in custody at the Kgosi Mampuru 111 Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Only one of the refugees said they wanted to apply for legal representation from the State. The rest opted to bring their own legal representatives.

They put on a show when they walked out of the court, chanting “no more South Africa No more xenophobia”. Other foreign nationals in the gallery chanted along with them in support of their fight against xenophobia.

The foreign nationals were among a group of more than 500 people removed by the police. They camped outside the UN building for about a month, moving inside the premises last Wednesday after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ordered they be removed within three days.

They were demanding to be moved to other countries, saying they feared xenophobic attacks.

During the eviction, 24 police officers were injured, and six of them taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

They had been attacked with rocks, buckets and other objects, including dangerous weapons which police confiscated.

Home Affairs spokesperson Thabo Mokgala said out of 432 foreign nationals, only 37 did not have documentation with them. The rest had either asylum permits or refugee status.

He said when the matter reached its conclusion, they would be lawfully permitted to reside in South Africa, and return to the communities they were living in.

Pretoria News