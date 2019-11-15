Refugees invade UN High Commission in Brooklyn









The foreign nationals have set up tents under the carports on the property. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - While calm had returned to the UN High Commission for Refugees in Brooklyn last night, the foreign nationals who moved into the premises early in the day vowed not to leave. A case of trespassing was yesterday opened against the group which moved on to the property from about 10am after camping outside the gates for about a month. The camp started with about 300 people, but grew to more than 400 as the weeks progressed. As the sun set yesterday, the gates to the premises that were closed for most of the day were reopened. During that time, the foreign nationals who had by then set up camp under the carports and corridors started moving in and out of the property.

Foreign nationals have gatecrashed the UN premises after camping outside the building for more than a month. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)





They could be seen walking in and out with food, while some fetched personal belongings from the tents outside the property that had been their home since October 7.

Police presence was no longer as heavy as was the case for the rest of the day. Waterkloof Road, closed for most of the day, had been partially reopened.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ruled that foreign nationals vacate the area within three days of the order being served on them.

The City of Tshwane and Department of Home Affairs were also ordered to report back to court by November 21 regarding the removal operation.

The Waterkloof Homeowners Association and Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens Association approached the court seeking their removal.

The foreign nationals are demanding that the UN move them to other countries because they fear xenophobic attacks in South Africa and have vowed they are prepared to die rather than back down.

Chaotic scenes unfolded yesterday as the group stormed the premises, some jumping over the fence after police blocked their way. The building had to be evacuated as the situation threatened to turn violent.

Security guards inside the premises looked visibly shaken as they huddled in one corner while the foreign nationals chanted. They asked passers-by to hand them their belongings over the fence.

In Waterkloof Street, their former “home”, was almost vacant, with only cardboard boxes, a few belongings and other material.

The foreign nationals said they were “demanding their rights” and could be heard shouting that “South Africans are xenophobic”. Among them were men, women and young children who already had their possessions with them.

Their leader, Aline Bukuru, said they charged the offices because they were scared for their lives after hearing that the police were coming to evict them following the court order.

“We want to be safe. There are lots of small children among us so we need to protect ourselves. That’s why we let ourselves in here,” she said. “We are running away from xenophobic attacks. While we are here outside the UN office, they gave us a court order to evict us in three days the mandate of the UN is to protect refugees. We are not violent people, we are very peaceful people.”

Bukuru said refugees in South Africa were not safe. She hoped the decision to enter the UN premises would spark a debate in the international community. She vowed they would never leave the premises.

Pretoria News