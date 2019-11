Relief after ANCYL member's alleged killer is held









Lethabo Nkoana Pretoria - The grief-stricken family of the late ANC Youth League member Lethabo Nkoana on Sunday expressed relief after police arrested the suspected murderer. The man allegedly shot dead Nkoana during a political gathering in Hammanskraal a week ago. Police Minister Bheki Cele told mourners at Nkoana’s funeral on Saturday in Mamelodi that one suspect was apprehended on Friday. It was believed the alleged shooter, expected to appear in the Temba Magistrate’s Court today, fired the bullet that took Nkoana’s life. Cele reportedly said more arrests would soon be made after police assembled a special team to handle the case.

The suspect reportedly drove off in a grey BMW immediately after the killing.

Family spokesperson Psychology Lethuba said the news by Cele brought much relief, and all that was left was for justice to be carried out.

“We were told by the minister that the suspect has been arrested and we are relieved as a family. We are saying that justice must be done.”

The family wanted the suspect to confess and give the names of people who sent him to kill Nkoana because “he doesn’t know Lethabo”.

“We want all who were involved to also be arrested.”

The arrest was made during the week when provincial community safety and security portfolio committee, led by for ANC Tshwane councillor Mapiti Matsena, visited Temba Police Station.

Matsena said he was told that provincial SAPS commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela had assembled a team of senior officers to handle the case.

At the time of the visit, the committee expressed satisfaction that the police work would soon bear fruits.

Concerns were expressed by the committee regarding the absence of the police during the political rally.

Matsena said: “The organisers must carry the blame for not informing the police about gathering beforehand.”

He said the visit to Temba police station was part of the committee’s programme meant at visiting the top 40 priority police stations in Gauteng.

“The 40 priority police stations have been identified as located in communities where the levels of crime are extremely high as compared to other areas in the province,” he said.

Officials told committee members during the visit that the incident might have been avoided if the SAPS had been informed about the gathering.

