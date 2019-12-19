Relief for Mamelodi residents affected by floods









MTN SA partnered with Gift of the Givers and donated 250 food parcels to flood victims in Mamelodi. The company also donated R250 000 towards relief efforts. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - While residents of Mamelodi await a permanent solution following flooding that swept away their informal homes, they have been given some temporary relief. MTN SA yesterday donated R250 000 in relief funds, and its regional director, Simo Mkhize, said it was important for them as a company to support the communities they operated in, especially during trying times. “For us as MTN it’s important to remember that there are times when tragedy strikes, and we need to act then.” More than 700 shacks at an informal settlement in Eerste Fabrieke in Mamelodi were swept away following heavy rains early last week. Affected flood victims have since been housed temporarily at the Mamelodi West Baptist Church. Emily Thompson of the Gift of the Givers Foundation said it was heartbreaking for them as an organisation to witness communities in the Western Cape in great need of water while people in Mamelodi had their homes washed away by floods.

The most painful part, Thompson said, of going to the aftermath of such disasters was in seeing the pain and loss on people’s faces.

“When we go to places where people have lost everything due to floods, fire and other disasters, I often get the feeling of walking into a graveyard.

“I feel the people’s loss and that sadness of not knowing where to begin.”

Thompson applauded MTN for its contribution, which would enable them to make a difference in the lives of people in Mamelodi seeking refuge after the floods, and also to help other affected areas.

She also thanked pastor Thembelani Jentile for opening the doors of his church for the affected families as well as the community at large.

“Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by the recent floods.

“A human calamity of this magnitude calls upon all of us to help in whichever way we can to alleviate the challenges being faced by those affected, hence at MTN we felt the least we could do was make a speedy contribution,” said Jacqui O’Sullivan, a corporate affairs executive at MTN SA.

Pretoria News