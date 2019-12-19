MTN SA yesterday donated R250 000 in relief funds, and its regional director, Simo Mkhize, said it was important for them as a company to support the communities they operated in, especially during trying times.
“For us as MTN it’s important to remember that there are times when tragedy strikes, and we need to act then.”
More than 700 shacks at an informal settlement in Eerste Fabrieke in Mamelodi were swept away following heavy rains early last week. Affected flood victims have since been housed temporarily at the Mamelodi West Baptist Church.
Emily Thompson of the Gift of the Givers Foundation said it was heartbreaking for them as an organisation to witness communities in the Western Cape in great need of water while people in Mamelodi had their homes washed away by floods.