DORAH KOIKANYANG (Catholic Women’s League), Lynette Adams (Catholic Women’s League), Hilda Kekana (Department of Education), Delphine de Voss (Catholic Women’s League) and Sophie Mampuru (principal) with the toiletries and stationery they donated to Impendulo Primary School in Mamelodi. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Needy pupils from Impendulo Primary School, most of whom come from child-headed households, won’t have to go to bed hungry for at least a week after Good Samaritans donated food. The more than 90 pupils from the school in Mamelodi East also received underwear, stationery and toiletries from the Christian Women’s League, led by the Gauteng Department of Education Tshwane South District director Hilda Kekana.

Kekana said the school had many pupils who came from poverty-stricken homes, yet were defying the odds and excelling academically.

The handover ceremony coincided with an award ceremony at the school.

Kekana said many pupils came from families that could barely make ends meet.

“I am an active church member, so I normally try to get the church to fund-raise for schools in my district. I spearhead the project and we identify schools which are needy. I chose this school in particular because it is in a very poor area, but the kids are performing very well.

“We identified 92 learners who are in need and got church members to donate just to put a smile on their faces. We gave them soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, stationery and underwear,” she said.

The food parcels consisted of the basic foodstuff, including tins of fish and baked beans.

“We will give 11 more packages to pupils who live alone and take care of their siblings. They received eight cans of food to keep them sustained for at least a week,” Kekana told the Pretoria News.

In addition, Kekana made a plea for people to donate school uniforms.

“Many children are wearing uniforms not in good condition and some of them don’t have school shoes, so a donation would really help at this stage.”

Principal Sophie Mampuru said she was appreciative of the gesture.

“I’m very happy and may God bless you all. Many children in this school come from poor families so we truly appreciate what you have done for the little ones,” she said.

Pretoria News