Religious gatherings may resume under level 3 lockdown

Pretoria - Religious gatherings in the country may resume under level 3 lockdown, albeit under strict regulations and safety precautions and limited to fewer than 50 people. In his second address of the week to the nation last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa also announced a National Day of Prayer on Sunday. He called on all religious leaders and members of faith-based organisations to join in a prayer for the country which had been hardest hit in Africa by the Covid-19 pandemic. Ramaphosa said churches, mosques and synagogues may resume religious services as long as these were limited to 50 people. The president’s announcement comes after a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

The council had met to consider the inputs made by the religious sector in recent consultations with interfaith leaders. The latest of such engagements took place last week.

However, Ramaphosa cautioned that all precautions must be taken to ensure the safety of congregants and the wearing of masks was compulsory. “Any religious rituals that carry even the slightest possibility of exposing worshippers to risk should be avoided and where they form an essential part of religious practice sanitation is paramount,” Ramaphosa said.

Religious leaders would be recognised as essential religious front line workers for the purpose of spiritual counselling for members of their faith organisations, he said.

He acknowledged that the nationwide lockdown had curtailed the work of faith-based organisations. He said South Africans were people of faith and because religious leaders in the country provided guidance to millions of people, faith-based communities were an integral part of South Africa.

“We acknowledge and welcome the call by religious leaders for a national day of prayer.

“As a nation we have a responsibility to respond to this aspect of the pandemic with the same urgency we have responded to the economic aspect.

“The Health Minister (Dr Zweli Mkhize) has informed me that we now have over 20000 people infected and close to 500 who have lost their lives. At the same time we are thankful that 11000 people have recovered.

“As we now prepare to move to coronavirus alert level 3 on June 1, we recognise and appreciate their (religious leaders) deep desire to return to their duties, to serve their communities and to serve society.

“After consideration following consultation with our religious leaders, we have therefore determined that as part of the regulations for alert level 3, the current restrictions on congregational worship will be eased in a carefully measured way.”

Ramaphosa said the strict restrictions were absolutely necessary in accordance with norms and standards that would be set out in the regulations if the country was to prevent infections from rising.

All religious organisations must put protocols in place for, among other things, thoroughly cleaning and sanitising places for worship before and after services.

“Our faith communities must ensure that any religious rituals that carry even the slightest possibility of exposing worshippers to risk should be avoided, and that where they form an essential part of religious practice that sanitisation is paramount.”

In March, several religious movements cancelled their Good Friday mass events. Among them were the Methodist Church, Muslim Judicial Council, the Zion Christian Church’s annual Moria pilgrimage and Grace Bible Church’s annual celebration at Orlando Stadium.

Initially, religious gatherings were restricted to fewer than 50 people, but banned completely when the country went into national lockdown.

At the time, Ramaphosa said: “During April, millions of our people traditionally make their way to various domestic locations for religious pilgrimages or visit holy sites abroad, as our Muslim brothers and sisters do to Mecca to perform the Umrah.

“As government we wholly appreciate the challenges this presents on a number of fronts.”

In his closing remarks, Ramaphosa said “throughout this difficult time we have remained firm and united”.

He added: “Yet we know the race is far from won, and that the collective energies and efforts of all our people will be needed now as never before.

“I therefore urge all South Africans to heed the call of the leaders of our various faith communities for a national day of prayer when we will again come together to pray for the healing of our land and the protection of our people.

“On this day, wherever we may be, I call upon you to turn your thoughts to all who have been affected by this pandemic.”

He said the day should be an opportunity to remember those working to keep everyone as well as those who were suffering and grieving.

“Whether you are a person of faith or not, there is one belief that unites us, and that is our belief in South Africa, in its people, in their courage and in their ability to overcome even the greatest of tribulations.

“As we worked tirelessly to heal the divisions of the past, so too will our united action bring us healing from this pandemic.”

Pretoria News