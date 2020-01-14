Approximately 80 people attended the session, dubbed “Tshwane Citizens’ Prayer For The Capital City”.
Organisers described the prayer meeting as a non-denominational and non-partisan gathering.
While mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was not mentioned by name during the prayer meeting, reference to “questionable governance acts” in Tshwane invoked his recent tribulations.
Mokgalapa has been on leave since November after an audio recording revealed an alleged sex scandal involving the mayor and Sheila Senkubuge, then MMC for roads and transport.