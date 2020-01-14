Religious leaders pray for City of Tshwane leaders









Some of the about 80 people who attended a prayer service for the city at Tshwane House yesterday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - An ecumenical group of local religious leaders yesterday hosted a prayer meeting at Tshwane House to address recent “questionable governance acts” which they said “raised concern”. Approximately 80 people attended the session, dubbed “Tshwane Citizens’ Prayer For The Capital City”. Organisers described the prayer meeting as a non-denominational and non-partisan gathering. While mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was not mentioned by name during the prayer meeting, reference to “questionable governance acts” in Tshwane invoked his recent tribulations. Mokgalapa has been on leave since November after an audio recording revealed an alleged sex scandal involving the mayor and Sheila Senkubuge, then MMC for roads and transport.

“We wanted to organise (the prayer meeting) because there is a lot of bickering going on in the City and it concerns us who are faced with poverty in our township,” said Reverend Thembelani Jentile of the Mamelodi Baptist Church. “We have people who are victims of the recent floods, and we are wondering who are these guys fighting among themselves?”

Jentile said Tshwane politicians should focus on reducing homelessness and not amplify political scuffles. “There are people who have been sleeping in the church for more than a month and when they look at the news, they see these guys are busy trying to oust each other.”

Reverend Abel Vusumzi Zuma of Fire Revival Community Church, the event’s master of ceremonies, said he was also troubled by events in the capital. “There’s a saying that when two elephants are fighting, the grass is in trouble,” said Zuma. He was referring to the clash between the ANC, EFF, and the DA in the City.

Zuma had some advice for Mokgalapa: “I would ask him to read 2 Chronicles 7:14,” he said.

The King James Bible version of the passage is: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from Heaven, and will forgive their sin, and heal their land.”

Pretoria News