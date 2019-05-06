A parade during the city leg of the International Firefighters’ Day commemoration, which took place on Saturday at Lifestyle Centurion Mall. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, while earnestly trying to save a life or protect those in danger, were remembered during an event hosted the City of Tshwane, in collaboration with the Gauteng Provincial Disaster Management Centre. The event took place on Saturday, at Lifestyle Centurion Mall, as part of marking International Firefighters’ Day.

Thabo Mabaso of the Tshwane Emergency Services said they convened the gathering to remember firefighters who lost their lives and thank those in service.

Mabaso urged pupils, aspiring to one day take on the calling, to acquire good marks in mathematics and science.

“Firefighting is not just about grabbing a hose to put out fires. There's a science to how a fire behaves and you have to calculate what could work better for all those in danger.”

Head of the provincial Disaster Management Centre Dr Elias Sithole said they used the day not only to honour those who lost their lives in the line of duty, but also to sensitise communities to the resources thedepartment utilised.

However, Sithole said they did not wait for days such as these to educate the public; the government had programmes in place for that purpose.

One such programme was the public education information programme, where they went to schools to give information on how to join the service and raise awareness in communities on fire prevention methods.

“It's important for people to have all the facts because firefighting is a calling where you don't have any holidays or celebrate Christmas, just as with the police and other emergency services.

“But the most important thing about today is that we want to thank them for their efforts and sacrifices made because, when a building burns, they are the ones who have to walk in and extinguish it.”

Firefighter Dihlo Matlala said once he followed his calling to save lives 14 years ago, he had never looked back.

“Each and every one of us here is not doing this just to be employed but because it is our calling to save lives, so the only thing we have to protect ourselves is prayer. From my very first day, I made sure before I walk into any building or situation to simply pray to God.”

Children, visiting the mall with their parents, also could not get enough of the bright red trucks and drill performances by the fighters.

They took pictures with the officers and played with some of the equipment that was on display.

Pretoria News