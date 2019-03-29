Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. FILE PHOTO: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

The taxi industry yesterday welcomed the order by Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane for Transport Minister Dr Blade Nzimande to remove the “deadly” Toyota Quantum panel vans off the roads to avoid further road fatalities. South African National Taxi Council president Philip Taaibosch said he was very elated by the decision.

He said their members had not been aware that they were purchasing illegal vehicles.

“We are asking our members to go to their different taxi associations to verify the status of their taxis including their operating licences,” he said.

In her report, Mkhwebane further ordered Nzimande to institute speedy investigation into transport officials who registered the panel vans into the eNatis system as fully-fledged minibus taxis. The public protector has also ordered the government to negotiate compensation deals with taxi owners who purchased the vehicles from various dealerships .

She also asked the government to have an updated record of illegal taxis that had been retrofitted as part of the identified 2 353 vehicles. The Transport Department was also ordered to verify the number of taxis with valid operating licences and to stop the fraudulent registration of illegal taxis into the transport database.

Yesterday Mkhwebane made the findings following a complaint lodged by a former banker Hennie de Beer in his private capacity in March 2012.

De Beer’s complaint was also corroborated by various taxi owners which prompted the public protector’s office to conduct an intensive investigation of the matter.

De Beer complained that these Toyota panel vans were modified and converted into taxis to carry passengers despite the fact that they did not meet the government safety regulations,national standards and requirements to operate as taxis.

Adding to the passengers’ risk, De Beer said, these vehicles were structurally unsafe and unstable when driven at a high speed, exceeding the rear axle load and led to increased tyre bursts, causing accidents. According to earlier reports, these panel vans, when involved in accidents, would split open like a tin can and might even expose their passengers to carbon monoxide poisoning.

It was also alleged that financial institutions had financed these illegal converted vehicles fo “unsuspecting” buyers, despite having been warned against it 14-years ago in 2005.

In her ruling, Mkhwebane said the transport department had failed to take effective and efficient steps to ensure the safety of commuters using the Toyota Quantum panel vans that were illegaly converted into minibus taxis.

“The department was warned about the practice and the existence of these vehicles in 2009. But it failed to timeously ensure that all vehicles that were illegally converted and were not taken in to be corrected, were impounded and thus taken off the road as envisaged in Section 87 of the National Land Transport Act,” Mkhwebane said.

She also ruled that Toyota SA became aware of the illegal acts in 2005, but did not appear to have taken any serious steps to ensure that its product was not tampered with despite knowing that the conversions led to numerous fatalities.

“The evidence and information obtained during the investigation demonstrates that, although the DoT took some action, it was ultimately not efficient and effective to ensure the safety of commuters when these vehicles are involved in motor vehicle accidents, and to protect taxi owners from purchasing these vehicles,” Mkhwebane said. However, Mkhwebane found that the Transport Department took a progressive step and removed a total of 1 986 illegally converted panel vans off the road.

“It was only in March 2018 that steps were taken to remove these hazardous vehicles from the South African roads,” Mkhwebane found.

