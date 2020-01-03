Renewed call to ban fireworks in wake of complaints









There has been a renewed call to ban fireworks. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - There has been a renewed call to ban fireworks as residents described their frustration over the New Year’s Eve banging and crackling. Frustrated residents and dog owners took to social media to express their concerns that fireworks continued to be sold and set off. Brooklyn resident Robert Munthali described fireworks as an unnecessarily expensive tradition which government should consider partially banning and only allow in a controlled way for public enjoyment. He said they posed a particular risk to children who could be injured while using them. A British man was killed by a firework which exploded in his face at a new year party in Pattaya, Thailand.

Wetnose Animal Rescue Centre manager Veronica van Greunen said they had been inundated with reports of scared animals and even some that went missing.

“Fireworks should be banned. But despite the warnings of fines, people still set them off. None of the numbers that were given for law-enforcement worked so people, just carried on,” she said.

“How many street hawkers sold fireworks next to the road and nothing was done? Once we get a law it must be enforced. In a perfect world all fireworks should be banned not just for the sake of animals but also for the sake of people,” said Van Greunen.

Ban Animal Trading spokesperson Dr Smargda Louw said its social media pages were filled with reports of domestic animals running scared in their attempts to escape the noise.

“I am devastated about the reports from Tshwane, and it is part of many other areas that had a bad crossover due to an arrogance and total disregard for our fellow earth dwellers, human and animal.”

“Joburg seems to have gone through the same despite efforts to dissuade people from using fireworks.

“Fireworks are an instant gratification a few fleeting moments (of) passing pleasure that create absolute havoc, this is known but here we are, it needs to end,” said Louw.

Waltloo SPCA inspector Carlos Fernandes said the trading and displaying of fireworks would be impossible to stop due to the big local market, hence the need for strict enforcement.

“I was in Mamelodi at 2am and could not believe the sounds I was hearing from all directions, it was like a war zone - so loud and deafening. It shocked me how many rand were wasted on this exercise that leaves animals traumatised,” said Fernandes.

While others may have evaded fines during operations around the city, law enforcement clamped down on an illegal dealer in Eersterust and confiscated fireworks estimated to be worth R100000 following complaints about him allegedly selling firecrackers to children as young as 7.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said on arrival at the shop, police found fireworks displayed next to flammable items and not properly stored as required.

“Investigations revealed that the owner also did not possess a licence to trade in fireworks, hence the confiscation and fine,” said Peters.

Metro by-laws, according to MMC for Community Safety Karen Meyer, allowed for the confiscation of illegal fireworks and issuing of fines of R2500 if traders could not present proof of permission granted and those who wanted to display them had to get permission following several checks.

“With the assistance of Emergency Medical Services Tshwane Metro Police officials can confiscate illegal fireworks under the Explosives Act with the assistance of the SAPS.”

Pretoria News