This is according to the Centre for Child Law which yesterday launched a research report titled “Progress with the provision of school infrastructure in Gauteng: Obstacles to the delivery of school infrastructure in Gauteng.”
The centre conducted this study to help find solutions to the pupil placement shortages in the province. It assessed the progress made by the department in addressing challenges in building and improving school infrastructure as well as general planning around placements. The centre called for an evidence-based approach to the issue of school infrastructure planning so as to address the lack of school places in the province. It said the government needs to build sufficient classrooms or schools to cater for the rising demand for places in schools, especially in Gauteng.
The centre said its findings illustrate that placement shortages in Gauteng are a result of poor planning by the provincial education department.
It said that since 2015 the department had been struggling to provide enough school placements for all its pupils at the start of each academic year.