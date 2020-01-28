Report focuses on boosting placements for pupils









Children in a classroom. Picture: Michael Walker/ African News Agency (ANA) Archives Pretoria - While the Gauteng Department of Education is reducing the number of unplaced learners every year, more could be done to effectively deal with placement shortages. This is according to the Centre for Child Law which yesterday launched a research report titled “Progress with the provision of school infrastructure in Gauteng: Obstacles to the delivery of school infrastructure in Gauteng.” The centre conducted this study to help find solutions to the pupil placement shortages in the province. It assessed the progress made by the department in addressing challenges in building and improving school infrastructure as well as general planning around placements. The centre called for an evidence-based approach to the issue of school infrastructure planning so as to address the lack of school places in the province. It said the government needs to build sufficient classrooms or schools to cater for the rising demand for places in schools, especially in Gauteng. The centre said its findings illustrate that placement shortages in Gauteng are a result of poor planning by the provincial education department. It said that since 2015 the department had been struggling to provide enough school placements for all its pupils at the start of each academic year.

“This is attributed to too few schools for the growing number of pupils who make their way to the province each year,” said Isabel Magaya of the Centre for Child Law. This year was no exception with a significant number of learners around the province still waiting to be admitted to a school.

“Evidence suggests that learner placement problems persist due to the fact that internal migration patterns are difficult to determine over short periods and funds are scarce.

"This puts a strain on an already crumbling school infrastructure system,” she said.

“Poor information management by the department stands in the way of proper population-based planning.

"For instance, we found that there is no data on the number of school classrooms available and without this, it is not possible for the department to determine if there is sufficient learning space in schools in the province,” Magaya said.

Pretoria News