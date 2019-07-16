Picture: succo/Pixabay

Pretoria - In a temporary reprieve for owners who need to have components of their firearms such as barrels replaced, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ordered that the SAPS may not issue a blank refusal of permission in this regard. Acting Judge Anthony Millar issued an interim interdict preventing the police from implementing its policy decision of May 28 not to authorise the replacement of barrels.

The SAPS was ordered to accept and process all applications to replace barrels for licensed firearms and consider each application on its own merits. This order is pending a later application to review the decision by the police not to authorise the replacement of firearm barrels.

This application had been brought on an urgent basis by the South African Arms and Ammunition Dealers Association to safeguard the rights of all licensed firearms dealers, gunsmiths and manufacturers.

It was sparked after a gunsmith tried to obtain permission from the police to replace the barrel of a gun. He was told by an official working in the firearms control section that he “understood the man’s confusion” because they in the past authorised the replacement of barrels. But as the latest regulations did not mention the replacement of barrels, the central firearms registry decided not to allow permission.

The association’s stance was that Firearms Control Act allowed for the replacement of a barrel and that permission in this regard had been given in the past. It was argued that the police did not correctly interpreted the act.

Judge Millar made it clear in his judgment that this application did not venture into the terrain of the proliferation of illegally possessed firearms or in any way affect the control that the police had over legally possessed firearms.

The judge added that this application did not revolve around the issue of a licence, but rather whether the police were entitled to refuse to allow the change to an already licensed component with another licensed component.

He said the act and related regulations provided that one or more components of a firearm could be replaced with new or modified ones. This did not detract from the control that the police had over firearms.

But the police argued that because the legislation and regulations did not specifically provide for the replacement of a gun barrel,they could simply refuse permission in this regard.

Issuing an interim interdict, the judge said that at this stage this would have an immediate effect upon those who wanted to apply to have firearm barrels replaced, but it would not trespass upon the authority vested in the police in terms of the act. This was because the issue would be fully ventilated at a later stage.

The judge said each application must be considered and not simply turned down from the onset.

Pretoria News