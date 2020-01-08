Request for motions of no confidence special sitting against Tshwane Mayor, Speaker turned down









Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. File photo: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Tshwane Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe has turned down a joint request by both the EFF and ANC to convene a special council sitting to table motions of no confidence against mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and herself. The sitting was expected to take place today. Mathebe said the submitted petition did not keep with legal requirements for allowing a petition. She was confronted with making a decision on whether to convene a special sitting or not after she received a petition from the EFF regional leader Moafrika Mabogwana and the ANC regional deputy chairperson Aaron Maluleka on January 3. According to her, she had to satisfy herself that the petition fully complied with the requirements of Section 29(1) Local Government: Municipal Structures Act No.117 of 1998.

She discovered that seven signatures in the ANC caucus document did not "match the signatures in the files of the council meetings attendance registers".

"The same document also looks like a copy and paste of the signatures that were submitted to support the request of the meeting of December 5, 2019," she said.

As far as she was concerned the identified issues rendered the ANC document "improper legally".

"The EFF document has only 25 signatures which do not satisfy the requirements of Section 29(1) Local Government: Municipal Structures Act 117 of 1998.

"Therefore she resolved that she cannot legally convene the special council meeting as per the request of the ANC and the EFF," Mathebe said.

In addition, she undertook to investigate conduct of certain councillors to check if they did not contravene the councillors Code of Conduct.

She said it was important that councillors must conduct the business of council with honesty and integrity at all times.

On Tuesday, Maepa told journalists during a media briefing at Tshwane House that Section 29 (1) of the Municipal Structures Act stipulated that the majority of councillors can petition the Speaker to call a special meeting to deal with council business and important matters.

He said the planned motions would also be passed against "the purported deputy Speaker" Zweli Khumalo, chief whip Christo van der Heever, chair of chairs and also dissolve all oversight committees.

Pretoria News