Pretoria - Tshwane Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe has turned down a joint request by both the EFF and ANC to convene a special council sitting to table motions of no confidence against mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and herself.
The sitting was expected to take place today.
Mathebe said the submitted petition did not keep with legal requirements for allowing a petition.
She was confronted with making a decision on whether to convene a special sitting or not after she received a petition from the EFF regional leader Moafrika Mabogwana and the ANC regional deputy chairperson Aaron Maluleka on January 3.
According to her, she had to satisfy herself that the petition fully complied with the requirements of Section 29(1) Local Government: Municipal Structures Act No.117 of 1998.